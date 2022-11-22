Read full article on original website
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Upland, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBC Los Angeles
Roggin's Heroes: 2022 Thanksgiving Special
The annual tradition continues! Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving returns for year 11 of our holiday feast with the best of the best. We salute the top high school football players in Southern California. Fred Roggin shares their stories of success and perseverance. They have worked hard on the field and...
ocsportszone.com
Cypress football team out to capture program’s second CIF championship Friday night
Cypress players (from left) Trevor Monteleone, Matthew Morrell and Aidan Houston were at the Rose Bowl Monday for the CIF press conference. (Photos courtesy Cypress athletics). Cypress High School’s football team has made it to the CIF finals for the third time in school history. The third-seeded Centurions, coached...
talkbusiness.net
Los Angeles entrepreneur’s comeback story leads to NWA
Chris Thompson took his first drink when he was 19. Over the next five years, he began cutting himself off from friends and family, and the isolation fueled his alcohol addiction. He eventually hit rock bottom in suburban Philadelphia. During his final few weeks as a binge drinker, Thompson often...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Firestorm Over Fired Coach at BHHS
Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Video surveillance footage of that incident appears to show Faintich pushing the student several times on the school campus. Asked for a comment about the termination of Faintich, Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy, released this statement on Nov. 22:
foxla.com
VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
SFGate
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
pasadenaweekly.com
Renters rejoice Measure H’s success
A victory for the Pasadena Tenants Union, Measure H has passed with 52.11% in favor and 47.89% against. The charter amendment alters the city’s annual rent control ordinances to 75% of the current CPI and institutes an independent board that will oversee rent adjustments and adjudicate petitions. “This is...
