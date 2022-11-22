ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit

Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
LONG BEACH, CA
High School Football PRO

Upland, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

YORBA LINDA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roggin's Heroes: 2022 Thanksgiving Special

The annual tradition continues! Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving returns for year 11 of our holiday feast with the best of the best. We salute the top high school football players in Southern California. Fred Roggin shares their stories of success and perseverance. They have worked hard on the field and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
talkbusiness.net

Los Angeles entrepreneur’s comeback story leads to NWA

Chris Thompson took his first drink when he was 19. Over the next five years, he began cutting himself off from friends and family, and the isolation fueled his alcohol addiction. He eventually hit rock bottom in suburban Philadelphia. During his final few weeks as a binge drinker, Thompson often...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Firestorm Over Fired Coach at BHHS

Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Video surveillance footage of that incident appears to show Faintich pushing the student several times on the school campus. Asked for a comment about the termination of Faintich, Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy, released this statement on Nov. 22:
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
INGLEWOOD, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
SFGate

Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent

Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Renters rejoice Measure H’s success

A victory for the Pasadena Tenants Union, Measure H has passed with 52.11% in favor and 47.89% against. The charter amendment alters the city’s annual rent control ordinances to 75% of the current CPI and institutes an independent board that will oversee rent adjustments and adjudicate petitions. “This is...
PASADENA, CA

