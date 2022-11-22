SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating after three burglaries at gun stores were carried out with stolen vehicles over the course of two days. Two of the burglaries happened at a gun store on the 1700 block of east Trent, while the third happened at a gun store on the 1400 block of north Greene. In all three incidents, the suspect used a stolen vehicle to drive through the front of the building.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO