Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Stabbing near Sunset Boulevard sends 1 to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is responding to a dispute between two people that led to a stabbing near Sunset Boulevard and Lindeke Street. At this time no suspects have been arrested. SPD told NonStop Local crews on scene that they have probable cause to arrest a suspect.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane police tracking series of gun burglaries with stolen vehicles

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating after three burglaries at gun stores were carried out with stolen vehicles over the course of two days. Two of the burglaries happened at a gun store on the 1700 block of east Trent, while the third happened at a gun store on the 1400 block of north Greene. In all three incidents, the suspect used a stolen vehicle to drive through the front of the building.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Ash at Boone closed due to warrant being served

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Police are serving a warrant at a home on Ash and Boone. The road is currently blocked off. There is no estimated time for reopening. This is a developing story. Check back for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Boil order lifted for City of Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Wash. – A boil order for the City of Springdale has been lifted by Mayor Stefany Smith. In an update on the issue, she clarified the order had been issued out of an abundance of caution and was not put in place by the health department. Smith cites an issue with residual chlorine, and evaluation done by a water/sewer technician returned no issues with the system.
SPRINGDALE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Water main break closes parts of southbound Division street

SPOKANE. Wash. – Crews are responding to a water main break on Division Street between 6th and 7th avenue. A detour is in place for drivers traveling south on Division. Northbound lanes are currently open. The break is expected to be fixed by midnight. Right now, you should avoid...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Multiple firearms taken in three gun store burglaries in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are warning about three gun store burglaries in the past few days where multiple firearms have been taken. Police say the first burglary happened early Thursday morning at a gun store on the 1700 block of East Trent. Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, the same gun store was hit again. Minutes later, another gun shop in the 1400 block of North Greene Street was targeted.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Traveling home this weekend? Winter weather will hit Sunday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’re tracking some rain that will move through the region this afternoon/evening. It’s looking like a mostly-rain event for us here in Spokane. We could see some snowflakes on that back side of it once temperatures dip into the lower-30s. We’ll see clear conditions...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
KREM

Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
MOSCOW, ID

