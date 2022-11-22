Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Car splits in half after crash and sends 1 to trauma center with serious injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is responding to a crash on E 29th Ave and S Southeast Blvd that sent one person to the SHMC trauma center with serious injuries, non life-threatening injuries. Officers observed a car traveling at a high rate of speed when they swerved and...
KHQ Right Now
Stabbing near Sunset Boulevard sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is responding to a dispute between two people that led to a stabbing near Sunset Boulevard and Lindeke Street. At this time no suspects have been arrested. SPD told NonStop Local crews on scene that they have probable cause to arrest a suspect.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police tracking series of gun burglaries with stolen vehicles
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating after three burglaries at gun stores were carried out with stolen vehicles over the course of two days. Two of the burglaries happened at a gun store on the 1700 block of east Trent, while the third happened at a gun store on the 1400 block of north Greene. In all three incidents, the suspect used a stolen vehicle to drive through the front of the building.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
Ash at Boone closed due to warrant being served
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Police are serving a warrant at a home on Ash and Boone. The road is currently blocked off. There is no estimated time for reopening. This is a developing story. Check back for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Two people in hospital from shed fire in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people are in the hospital after their shed caught on fire in the backyard of their home at Spokane Valley. The fire happened in the backyard of a home on North Mayhew Road in Spokane Valley. Units from the Spokane Valley Fire Department were initially called to the fire for reports of a possible illegal...
FOX 28 Spokane
Boil order lifted for City of Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Wash. – A boil order for the City of Springdale has been lifted by Mayor Stefany Smith. In an update on the issue, she clarified the order had been issued out of an abundance of caution and was not put in place by the health department. Smith cites an issue with residual chlorine, and evaluation done by a water/sewer technician returned no issues with the system.
FOX 28 Spokane
Water main break closes parts of southbound Division street
SPOKANE. Wash. – Crews are responding to a water main break on Division Street between 6th and 7th avenue. A detour is in place for drivers traveling south on Division. Northbound lanes are currently open. The break is expected to be fixed by midnight. Right now, you should avoid...
Multiple firearms taken in three gun store burglaries in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are warning about three gun store burglaries in the past few days where multiple firearms have been taken. Police say the first burglary happened early Thursday morning at a gun store on the 1700 block of East Trent. Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, the same gun store was hit again. Minutes later, another gun shop in the 1400 block of North Greene Street was targeted.
Two Injured in Wednesday Head-On Collision in Post Falls
POST FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Idaho Street and 19th Avenue in Post Falls. Police say the driver of a Mazda pickup truck was driving southbound on Idaho Street and crossed into the northbound...
KXLY
Traveling home this weekend? Winter weather will hit Sunday.
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’re tracking some rain that will move through the region this afternoon/evening. It’s looking like a mostly-rain event for us here in Spokane. We could see some snowflakes on that back side of it once temperatures dip into the lower-30s. We’ll see clear conditions...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
KLEWTV
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
Spokane Valley firefighters extinguish house fire Wednesday night
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters extinguished a house fire Wednesday night. The fire was located at N. Locust Road and E. Main Avenue. Neighbors reported seeing smoke at the home, and crews were dispatched at around 6:40 p.m. The fire was in the living room of the home, and crews were able to put out the fire. No...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
Crash kills father of 10-year-old in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. – A 49-year-old was killed by a crash on State Highway 3, just north of Harrison City, on Nov. 22. The man was driving a Ford pick up truck, and had his 10-year-old son in the passenger seat. It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at milepost 103.5. A 35-year-old was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck, and...
KHQ Right Now
Domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone escalates to SWAT standoff
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene of a SWAT standoff in West Central Spokane. Deputies were following up on a domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone when a wanted man barricaded himself inside. Deputies and police are staged in a nearby parking lot, and the area remains closed...
Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
