Read full article on original website
Related
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City
If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills. A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
Sanlorenzo’s Newest 187-Foot Steel Superyacht Just Hit the Water in Italy
Sanlorenzo’s fleet just got a little bigger. The Italian yard launched the first 57Steel yacht off the coast of La Spezia on Monday, November 7. As its moniker implies, the superyacht spans 187 feet (57 meters) and is crafted from steel. The newcomer sits between the smaller 52Steel and larger 62Steel models in the series, but has an entirely different layout than its two predecessors. Sanlorenzo is known for breaking the rules of yacht design to create new ways of living on board. This latest vessel is no exception. Penned by Bernardo Zuccon and the team at Zuccon International Project, the 57Steel...
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
housebeautiful.com
Step Inside a Colorful Long Island Bungalow That Mixes Old and New
Laura Bindloss and her husband may not be professional interior designers, but after renovating five properties in seven years, the duo knows a thing or two about fixing up a home. The couple’s latest project, a 1950s three-bedroom in Bellport, Long Island, that they enjoy on the weekends with their two young children was a labor of love that, for the most part, was a light lift. Bindloss, the founder and owner of Nylon Consulting, a New York City-based boutique PR agency, says, “We wanted a home that felt like us.” So after purchasing the 1,700-square-foot space, she and her husband got to work.
15 Bedroom Decorating Trends That Are Here To Stay
Whether it be cozy or dynamic, the bedroom can explore many directions from a design perspective. Following are design trends that are here to stay.
Interior designers share 10 of the worst trends they saw this year
The pros hated color-block curtains, bouclé fabric, all-white interiors, and excessive amounts of plants that were popular in many homes this year.
architecturaldigest.com
11 Design Collabs We’re Loving Right Now—From Philippe Starck, Commune Design, and More
If the market’s latest debuts have any lesson to tell, it’s that the design community indeed works better together. From Philippe Starck’s subtropical-inspired outdoor furnishings for Janus et Cie to Supergroup’s rotund tableware for Hem, industry brands across categories are coming together to bring thoughtful new offerings to designers’ tool kits. Looking for the latest in furniture, decor, lighting, and beyond? Meet the industry’s latest dynamic duos.
worleygig.com
Eye On Design: Dune Table By Zaha Hadid
My favorite design show, Salon Art + Design, wrapped up last week and I’m so excited to start featuring all of the amazing art furniture that I was lucky enough to see in person at the Park Avenue Armory. To kick things off, let’s take a look at the Dune Table, designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid (1950 – 2016).
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
mansionglobal.com
An Art Collector Would Be at Home in This Lavish Flat in London’s Old War Office
Price: £14.25 million (US$16.12 million) This three-bedroom apartment is one of the first of 85 branded residences available at The OWO Residences, a development in Britain’s Old War Office Building, which in its storied history has housed monarchs, hosted influential government events and even appeared as MI6 headquarters in some of the James Bond films.
findingfarina.com
Small Spaces, Big Ideas: Inspiration for Your Courtyard Garden!
When it comes to designing a beautiful and functional outdoor space, many of us think we need a large yard in order to make it happen. But the truth is, even the smallest of courtyards can be transformed into an oasis with some clever planning and design. If you’re looking for inspiration for your own courtyard garden, read on for some helpful tips and ideas!
Comments / 0