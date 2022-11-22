Read full article on original website
The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year
Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
Easy Strawberry Pretzel Salad Recipe
When most people think of a salad, they picture fresh greens paired with some sort of dressing. However, salads are not one-size-fits-all and come in different forms. This strawberry pretzel salad is more like a dessert, with layers of cream cheese and strawberry on a pretzel crust. You could definitely serve it as a dessert, but it's also an excellent option to sneak in as a "side," so you can have dessert with your meal.
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Thanksgiving Side Dish
Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's Thanksgiving celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing
Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
Easy sweet potato casserole will have everyone for seconds
This Thanksgiving casserole features a rich, silky smooth sweet potato filling that entices the taste buds with cream, butter, pure vanilla extract.
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: Cranberry Delight
We are sharing some of our favorite holiday recipes. Today, we are sharing a cranberry recipe. Forget that canned cranberry and try this one!. When my oldest was in preschool, this dish was brought to the annual Thanksgiving buffet meal at school. Since then, we’ve made it a part of our family gatherings every year.
Holiday Tequila Cocktail Recipes
Whether toasting with your inner circle, convening virtually or commemorating individually, the Tequila Cazadores brand invites you to #BringCaztotheTable and weave in Mexican traditions such as Posadas that can further add to your festivities– all while infusing the occasion with food and cocktails that pack a punch of unique flavor and fun to your celebration. The cornerstone of Posadas, a Mexican and predominantly Latinx holiday tradition, is gathering loved ones. It incites singing, eating, drinking along with overall merriment. Lasting nine nights (December 16 – December 24th), different qualities such as strength, joy, justice and service to the community are mediated upon. After this moment of reflection, games and instruments are played while food is passed around. This season, Tequila Cazadores will be unveiling how to adapt Posada traditions to the modern world and show you how these bold, heartfelt Mexican traditions can liven up your festivities no matter how you choose to celebrate this year.
Chocolate-Peppermint Puppy Chow
12.8 oz. box Chocolate Chex cereal (8 C.) 6 candy canes, crushed (1/2 C.) Divide powdered sugar between two gallon-size Ziplock bags then set aside. Tear off two pieces of parchment or wax paper then place slightly overlapping onto the counter. Add chocolate chips and coconut oil to a large,...
Southern Pecan Pie, a holiday favorite
With the holidays right around the corner, this sweet and sticky Southern Pecan Pie is one of my favorite desserts to make. I grew up with a pecan tree in our backyard and have fond memories of my mom baking pecan pie in the kitchen, which is perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other time. This southern classic will not only make your house smell good but your mouth water.
Matilda Movie Chocolate Cake | Quick & Easy Recipe
Use a non-tasting oil like vegetable, canola, or rapeseed oil for this cake recipe, since the cocoa powder is so dry, you need to give extra moisture to the cake which is why you have to use oil instead of butter. Flour. Use all-purpose flour in this chocolate cake recipe.
Perfect Blackberry Cobbler
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon (optional) Grease an 8-inch square baking dish. In a large saucepan, combine the blackberries, sugar and cinnamon. Cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into fruit mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2-5 minutes or until thickened.
Recipe: Pretzel bites
Prep. Time: 45 minutes. Baking time: 40 minutes. No cooking experience is required to make pretzel bites, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny.
Last-minute Thanksgiving dinner tips and recipes from celebrity chefs
On the off chance your Thanksgiving menu hasn't been meticulously planned and prepped for weeks, why not pull off a last-minute miracle with some chef-approved recipes and tips?. Celebrity chefs Jamika Pessoa, David Rose and Lorena Garcia joined "Good Morning America" to talk all things turkey day and share a...
Snowman Cupcakes
Baby, it’s cold outside! We can’t think of a better way to welcome the first snow of the season than with these adorable snowman cupcakes. Marshmallow snowmen sit atop sweet, frosted coconut cupcakes to create a dessert guaranteed to put you in a festive mood. In keeping with the snowy scene, shredded coconut flakes are used in two ways—incorporated into the batter for added sweetness and sprinkled on top of the buttercream frosting.
Holiday Dutch oven cornbread dressing
Holiday Dutch oven cornbread dressing/Photo byGin Lee. Dutch oven style dressing is a classic holiday recipe (in my home). I always bake my cornbread ahead of time, at least one day in advance, then prepare the rest of my dressing in my Dutch oven the following day. You can totally make the dressing in a casserole dish, or any other pan. I cook my cornbread dressing in a Dutch oven on the burner of my wood stove (to free up the oven space).
Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
