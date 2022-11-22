Whether toasting with your inner circle, convening virtually or commemorating individually, the Tequila Cazadores brand invites you to #BringCaztotheTable and weave in Mexican traditions such as Posadas that can further add to your festivities– all while infusing the occasion with food and cocktails that pack a punch of unique flavor and fun to your celebration. The cornerstone of Posadas, a Mexican and predominantly Latinx holiday tradition, is gathering loved ones. It incites singing, eating, drinking along with overall merriment. Lasting nine nights (December 16 – December 24th), different qualities such as strength, joy, justice and service to the community are mediated upon. After this moment of reflection, games and instruments are played while food is passed around. This season, Tequila Cazadores will be unveiling how to adapt Posada traditions to the modern world and show you how these bold, heartfelt Mexican traditions can liven up your festivities no matter how you choose to celebrate this year.

5 DAYS AGO