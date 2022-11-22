In its third weekend, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continued to reign at the global and international box office. With a $32.1M offshore frame (-53%), the sequel has an overseas total of $308M for $675.6M worldwide through Sunday. Before we look more closely at the hold on Wakanda Forever, however, attention turns to Disney’ new entry this session, the animated Strange World which arrived with a thud at $9.2M in 43 overseas markets and $27.8M globally, including the domestic five-day holiday. Strange World is original animated IP that, as we came into the weekend, was eyeing a $25M offshore start and ended...

21 MINUTES AGO