Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Ohio State
It's all on the line. It's already "The Game", but today it really is the game. Both Michigan and Ohio State are 11-0 and good enough to be in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines are ranked No. 3, while the Buckeyes are sitting just one spot higher at No. 2. The winner of the game will represent the East in the Big Ten Championship game and will immediately start making plans for the CFP. To say this is a big one is a massive understatement.
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Recruiting visitor list
A rolling thread covering the prospects that will be on campus for the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend for the Minnesota game.
Matt Rhule May Be the Hire Nebraska Has Needed
There's plenty of work to be done, but the Huskers have a proven college winner who could lead their climb out of irrelevance.
List of Georgia Seniors to be Recognized During Georgia Tech Game
With it being Georgia's final home game of the season against Georgia Tech, it also means that seniors will be recognized prior to kickoff. Every single one of these veteran players has experienced a historical run at Georgia and played a role in the Bulldogs ending its national championship ...
