It's all on the line. It's already "The Game", but today it really is the game. Both Michigan and Ohio State are 11-0 and good enough to be in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines are ranked No. 3, while the Buckeyes are sitting just one spot higher at No. 2. The winner of the game will represent the East in the Big Ten Championship game and will immediately start making plans for the CFP. To say this is a big one is a massive understatement.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 39 MINUTES AGO