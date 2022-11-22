Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
RDU preparing for single-day record of nearly 60K passengers
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sunday marks the end of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It means many people will head home after celebrating the beloved holiday with family and friends. Leaders at Raleigh-Durham International Airport said earlier this week that they expect 59,628 passengers on Sunday. Sunday's total could break the...
Raleigh stores still packed on Black Friday as shoppers adjust approach for inflation
RALEIGH, N.C. — Record-breaking inflation has forced us all to rethink how we spend. Black Friday shopping included. In Raleigh's Village District, some shoppers have revamped their approach to gift giving this year. It didn't start out that way, but some of these stores were packed by this afternoon...
Drive safe: More deer on highways due to mating season
If you’ve noticed more deer on the highways that’s because It’s mating season—with a busy holiday travel weekend underway. If you happen to get into a deer-related crash, it could take a very long time to get your car fixed; repairs will cost you a minimum of 5 thousand dollars.
Durham preps for 'The Bullpen,' new social district allowing for alcohol to-go
DURHAM, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new social district is set to take effect next week. “The Bullpen” is set to take effect Thursday, Dec. 1. It will allow for people to drink beer, wine or cocktails from participating businesses within the newly-created downtown social district from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
321 Coffee to open new store in Durham, expanding jobs for people with disabilities
DURHAM, N.C. — A local coffee shop and roaster that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is expanding its inclusive workforce from its Raleigh base to its first location in the heart of downtown Durham. The new shop for 321 Coffee is located at 300 Morris St.,...
Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
Raleigh winner has 180 days to claim $1.8 million lottery jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone has won the $1.8 million Carolina Cash 5 jackpot in the Thanksgiving Day drawing, becoming the third largest win in the history of the game. The lucky winner purchased a $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Raleigh through the lottery’s Online Play program. To...
Large law enforcement presence responds to crash in Wayne County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence responded overnight to a car crash. Authorities responded around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to East New Hope Road at Mark Edwards Road, just east of Goldsboro. Several law enforcement cars arrived, including state troopers. WRAL News is working to learn more. Refresh...
NCHSAA board will consider phasing in 35-second shot clock over 3 years
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors will consider phasing in a shot clock for high school basketball in North Carolina during its regular meeting next week. Under the proposed plan submitted by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association, a 35-second shot clock would...
One person hospitalized, 10 people displaced after house fire in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The American Red Cross is helping about 10 people find temporary housing after a Saturday morning fire at a split-level home, according to the Durham Fire Department. The fire department said one person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and back pain after Durham firefighters arrived around...
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A drag show planned next weekend in Southern Pines is prompting big reaction from critics. WRAL News obtained a letter sent by Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines to businesses in the town sponsoring the event. “The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines and...
Girl dies from hit-and-run crash in Raleigh; police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 12-year-old girl hit by a vehicle in a Raleigh hit-and-run has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road. Raleigh police said the girl was trying to cross the road near the 6500 block of Hillsborough...
Herring scores 7 TDs, (2) New Bern rolls over (11) Rolesville 70-34 to reach 4A East final
New Bern, N.C. — No. 2 seed New Bern turned in an offensive performance for the ages on Friday that included seven touchdowns from Aronne Herring, as the Bears rolled over No. 11 seed Rolesville 70-34 to reach the 4A East regional final. With the victory, New Bern (14-0,...
Johnston County gas station employee dies in stabbing; suspect in custody
GARNER, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing Friday evening inside a gas station in Johnston County. At least six Johnston County sheriff's deputies arrived at Murphy Express along Highway 42, in addition to fire and medical personnel. The person killed was an employee of the gas station,...
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
Funeral service planned Sunday for late Lufkin Road Middle School principal
APEX, N.C. — The funeral is Sunday for Lufkin Middle School Principal Karen Sinders, who died unexpectedly last week at the school. Sinders’ family will receive guests from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Summit Church at 3000 Lufkin Road in Apex. A celebration of life service is planned at 5 p.m. at the church.
GoFundMe set up for family of 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — A GoFundMe is active and taking donations in honor of 11-year old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was killed last weekend when an out of control truck struck her during the Raleigh Christmas parade. WRAL News has vetted the legitimacy of the GoFundMe through the attorney for Brook's...
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
