ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPF7J_0jK3bzdK00

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota attorney general’s office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state’s abortion ban would succeed.

The state argued in a filing that South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick erred in blocking the ban from taking effect before a lawsuit by North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic is resolved. Attorneys for the Red River Women’s Clinic, which has already moved its services from Fargo to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, counter that Romanick properly considered the arguments and should not be overturned.

The state Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments next week on whether Romanick’s preliminary injunction should remain in place.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley and his attorneys said in a 20-page opinion that Romanick made a mistake when he said there’s not a “clear and obvious” answer on whether the state Constitution prohibits abortion and that therefore the case should go forward. In order to determine that the outcome favors the clinic Romanick would have to first find that a constitutional right to abortion existed, Wrigley said.

“Such leaps in analysis do not appear to be the product of a rational mental process leading to a reasoned determination. The district court’s determination on this issue is diminished and unsupported by its own analysis and admission that the ‘answer to whether the Statute is constitutional is not obvious,’” the state wrote.

In the clinic’s 30-page filing, attorneys argue that Romanick was right to focus on the fact that although the ban allows cases of rape, incest or the life of the mother to be raised as affirmative defenses to administering abortions, doctors would first face felony charges and then have to plead their case. That puts unreasonable burdens on doctors and pregnant women, the judge said.

“Similarly, it is in the public interest to maintain the preliminary injunction while the case progresses,” the clinic’s attorneys wrote. “Keeping the preliminary injunction in place allows patients to continue to access emergency medical care within North Dakota; indeed, as the District Court recognized, if the Abortion Ban were to take effect, physicians may be chilled from performing abortions even in a life-threatening situation.”

Romanick last month rejected a request from Wrigley to let the law take effect while the lawsuit went forward. Wrigley argued that the judge had not sufficiently considered the clinic’s chances of prevailing in court. The state Supreme Court agreed and told Romanick to take another look.

Romanick stood his ground, saying the question on whether the state constitution “conveys a fundamental right to abortion is an issue that is very much alive and active.”

The lawsuit was filed by the clinic shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. More than a dozen states, including North Dakota, had passed so-called trigger laws that were designed to outlaw most abortions if the high court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 5

Related
KX News

UPDATE: Missing Bismarck man found dead

UPDATE: 11/3 – 7:05 P.M. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, resources are available here. UPDATE: 11/3 – 1:00 P.M. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed they are continuing to investigate the situation, but again, no foul play is suspected. UPDATE: 11/3 – 8:54 A.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Douglas Miller was […]
BISMARCK, ND
BuzzFeed News

Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional

Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch

Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
IOWA STATE
Law & Crime

‘The Public Will Be Significantly Harmed’: Trump Asks Chief Justice John Roberts for Emergency Stay of Tax Returns Release Mandated by Lower Courts

— Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the U.S. House of Representatives House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns in perhaps the final stage of a long-and-winding legal battle over the hotly disputed issue. The emergency request comes on the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
KELOLAND TV

2020 law signed by Noem loses appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge’s ruling regarding Dakotans for Health and the state of South Dakota has been affirmed by a federal appeals court. In an opinion released Tuesday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, three circuit judges held up Judge Lawrence Piersol’s preliminary injunction on enforcement of Senate Bill 180 issued in June 2021. The “Ballot Question Information page” on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office notes Piersol’s ruling and says “ In accordance with this order, the blank requesting a Circulator ID Number for paid circulators need not be completed on the petition sheet.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy