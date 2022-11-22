ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, schedule, FIFA World Cup group table, favorites, tiebreakers

The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
CBS Sports

Portugal vs. Ghana: Live 2022 World Cup updates, score, as Cristiano Ronaldo takes on Black Stars

After a controversial exit from Manchester United, Ronaldo looks to focus on the world's biggest prize. Two days after Cristiano Ronaldo and his club team, Manchester United, agreed to part ways, he and Portugal square off against Ghana on Thursday in the Group H opener for both sides at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Prior to the World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo accused United of betrayal and took shots at manager Erik ten Hag and the club's management in an interview with Piers Morgan. United moved quickly to terminate his contract based on breach of contract. On Thursday, Ronaldo and Portugal face a Ghana team that returns to the World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018.

