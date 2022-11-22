Yeezy For President 2024 Plus Selling Balenciaga For Twenty Dollars?

Lore’l talks Kanye West’s latest presidential run and plans to sell used Balenciaga merch for 20 dollars! Petty or nah!? Yeezy designs may have sold for hundreds of dollars in the past, but Ye is revealing plans to sell re-worked Balenciaga clothing with his presidential slogan, “Ye24” printed on the front!

Now we’re not completely sure if this legal but Kanye is known for taking the risk and accepting the consequences later. This is no different. Many believe these recent actions from Ye’ stem from the fact that Adidas recently announced that they would continue to sell Yeezy branded products without the creative input from Kanye West. The two entities recently cut ties after anti-semantic tweets made by Kanye. Watch the full Lo Down below and tune in to The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10 a.m. eastern time.

