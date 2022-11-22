ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.1. The Wiz

Yeezy For President 2024 Plus Selling Balenciaga For Twenty Dollars?

By @Djxo313
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfIBl_0jK3bShT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ey3xX_0jK3bShT00

Lore’l talks Kanye West’s latest presidential run and plans to sell used Balenciaga merch for 20 dollars! Petty or nah!? Yeezy designs may have sold for hundreds of dollars in the past, but Ye is revealing plans to sell re-worked Balenciaga clothing with his presidential slogan, “Ye24” printed on the front!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Now we’re not completely sure if this legal but Kanye is known for taking the risk and accepting the consequences later. This is no different. Many believe these recent actions from Ye’ stem from the fact that Adidas recently announced that they would continue to sell Yeezy branded products without the creative input from Kanye West. The two entities recently cut ties after anti-semantic tweets made by Kanye. Watch the full Lo Down below and tune in to The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10 a.m. eastern time.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Reveals She Slept With Lil Baby On Their First Date, Twitter Reacts

Social media users have been debating whether or not making a man wait for sex changes the end result of the relationship. Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian’s Latest Fashion Statement Suggests She Won’t Turn Her Back on Ex Kanye West

As Kanye West‘s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but to be involved in the drama surrounding his unfortunate and hateful anti-Semitic messages. Though The Kardashians star has since made a statement calling out his behavior, her most recent outing suggests she’s not ready to turn her back on the disgraced rapper just yet. On Sunday Nov 20, Kardashian was seen early Christmas shopping with her 9-year-old daughter North West wearing the rapper‘s now-discontinued Adidas Yeezy Slide Scoot shoes, Hollywood Life reported. As a reminder, Adidas cut ties with West after his hateful speech went viral. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism...
Sourcing Journal

Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash

Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
Sourcing Journal

Adidas Has a $300 Million Yeezy Question to Answer

Labor campaigners have some free advice for Adidas’s incoming CEO: Compensate the workers who experienced wage theft during the Covid-19 pandemic. Doing so is “easy,” the Clean Clothes Campaign told former Puma boss Bjørn Gulden, who will seize the German sportswear maker’s reins in January. #PayYourWorkers, a campaign endorsed by 260 trade unions and labor-rights organizations worldwide, has a “ready-made proposal” to ensure that workers “get what they are owed.” “You just have to sign the binding agreement and you are all set,” the garment industry’s largest consortium of labor unions and non-governmental organizations wrote on Twitter on Friday. Current head Kasper Rorsted...
PopCrush

Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch

Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Gives Wise Advice to Kanye West

Elon Musk is faithful in friendship. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and SpaceX does not abandon his friends, even when they are going through a bad time: this is the message that the billionaire has just sent on Twitter, which he has owned since October 27, after paying a tidy sum of $44 billion.
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy