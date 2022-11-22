NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule are ironing out a deal that will make him the Cornhuskers' next coach, ESPN reported Friday. Rhule, who previously coached at Temple and Baylor, was fired in October by the Panthers after a 1-4 start. He had an 11-27 record in two-plus seasons with the team. In an interview with NFL Network earlier on Tuesday, he said he wanted to coach...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO