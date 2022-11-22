NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

Related
LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue vs. Duke in Real Time, Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game
No. 24 Purdue basketball (5-0) tips off with No. 8 Duke (6-1) in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
Miami Herald
FIU finishes season on a losing note, but there are reasons for optimism for 2023
Glass half full: FIU’s football season, which ended Saturday with a 33-28 loss to visiting Middle Tennessee State, was a step forward.
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons
David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. The winningest head coach in program history, Shaw announced his decision following Saturday night's 35-26 loss to BYU. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me -- it's time," Shaw said in a news release. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude...
Skunk Runs Amok at Bucs-Browns Game in Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium
Fans couldn’t believe their eyes (and likely noses) that a wild animal was running around the grandstands.
Chiefs vs. Rams game center: Live updates, how to watch and analysis from Kansas City
Get live analysis from Star reporters as the action unfolds at Arrowhead.
Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been offered the head-coaching position at Colorado, Fox Sports reported on Saturday. Sanders, 55, is currently in his third season as the head coach at Jackson State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers have followed up 4-3 and 11-2 seasons with an 11-0 record in 2022. The Buffaloes are singing a vastly different tune after posting a 1-10 record...
Report: Nebraska expected to name Matt Rhule next head coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule are ironing out a deal that will make him the Cornhuskers' next coach, ESPN reported Friday. Rhule, who previously coached at Temple and Baylor, was fired in October by the Panthers after a 1-4 start. He had an 11-27 record in two-plus seasons with the team. In an interview with NFL Network earlier on Tuesday, he said he wanted to coach...
Packers OC Adam Stenavich on Eagles' Run Defense
The Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The Eagles rank 24th with 4.65 yards allowed per carry.
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0