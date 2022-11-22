Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Number of Wisconsin COVID-19 cases cut in half from day before
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin reported half as many new COVID-19 cases Thursday as Wednesday when 1,272 new cases were confirmed. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 624 new cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day average down to 745. The DHS' seven-day average test positivity rose, however, to 8.3%. No new...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin kicks off Thanksgiving with Turkey Trot
APPLETON (WLUK) -- This year marks the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. More than 31, 000 people will get in a morning jog across the state Thursday in a variety of communities including Appleton, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Oshkosh. It's the chance for people to move...
