ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

5 displaced after fire at multi-unit home in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Five people are displaced after a fire at a multi-unit home in Londonderry on Thanksgiving. The Londonderry Fire Department said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Fieldstone Drive. It took crews nearly 30 minutes to bring it under control. No injuries were reported and...
LONDONDERRY, NH
94.9 HOM

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
ALTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Original works hit the main stage of the Players Ring

PORTSMOUTH, NH – The Players’ Ring Theatre has long been known as a hub for new works and a center for artists exploring innovative forms of storytelling. From November 25-27, award-winning clown and local storyteller Gemma Soldati brings her one-woman family comedy The Adventures of Sleepyhead to the Players’ Ring stage, perfect for dreamers of all ages.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont rolls out new automated trash and recycling program with carts

BELMONT — The Town of Belmont will begin rolling out new garbage and recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. New carts will be delivered to each residence by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10. If you have a seasonal home and need to request a delayed cart delivery, call 603-267-8300 ext. 118.
BELMONT, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day

Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WMUR.com

Boxes of Love for the Homeless give back to Granite Staters in need

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Granite State organization is trying to spread hope through boxes of love. Boxes of Love for the Homeless puts together care packages for the homeless with everything from food, to clothes and survival gear. The cost of things has gone up not only impacting their...
MANCHESTER, NH
londonderrytimes.net

Londonderry’s Madelyn Murray Lands Lead in NEDE’s The Nutcracker

Madelyn Murray of Londonderry, will portray the lead role of Clara in the Sunday performance of New England Dance Ensemble’s (NEDE) professional production of The Nutcracker. Nov. 26 & 27 at the Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem, NH. Madelyn “Maddy” Murray is no stranger to the stage. And now,...
SALEM, NH
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Bedford Knights of Columbus and St. Elizabeth Seton Church Donate More Than $12,000 to NH Food Bank

Manchester, NH ─ The Bedford Knights of Columbus and members of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Bedford recently joined together to raise more than $12,000 during their 2022 Turkey Drive to support the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. The Bedford Knights of Columbus, Council 12988, spearheads this annual food drive, which included contributions from the parish community of St. Elizabeth Seton Church and several other organizations and businesses.
BEDFORD, NH
Q 96.1

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy