Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Related
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
WMUR.com
5 displaced after fire at multi-unit home in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Five people are displaced after a fire at a multi-unit home in Londonderry on Thanksgiving. The Londonderry Fire Department said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Fieldstone Drive. It took crews nearly 30 minutes to bring it under control. No injuries were reported and...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Themed restaurants in Portsmouth where diners are eating up the atmosphere
Friday, December 2nd — Tonight, Audrey Cox hits up two Portsmouth restaurants where the atmosphere is everything. From Tour, where you can play a round of golf virtually while enjoying your meal, to fancy old cars on display down the street at Gibb's Garage Bar and Grille. Plus, NH...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
manchesterinklink.com
Original works hit the main stage of the Players Ring
PORTSMOUTH, NH – The Players’ Ring Theatre has long been known as a hub for new works and a center for artists exploring innovative forms of storytelling. From November 25-27, award-winning clown and local storyteller Gemma Soldati brings her one-woman family comedy The Adventures of Sleepyhead to the Players’ Ring stage, perfect for dreamers of all ages.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont rolls out new automated trash and recycling program with carts
BELMONT — The Town of Belmont will begin rolling out new garbage and recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. New carts will be delivered to each residence by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10. If you have a seasonal home and need to request a delayed cart delivery, call 603-267-8300 ext. 118.
manchesterinklink.com
Inflation and increased demand are straining NH food pantries and soup kitchens
MANCHESTER, NH – Some New Hampshire food pantries said they are struggling to keep up with growing demand heading into the holiday season as inflation is making it hard for families to afford food — and harder for others to afford the charitable donations that power many food distribution efforts.
manchesterinklink.com
2022 Tons of Turkeys yields 12 tons of turkeys distributed to those in need in conjunction with Hannaford
MANCHESTER, NH – Last weekend, for the 20th year, 96.5 The Mill teamed up with three different Hannaford stores in Manchester to collect Tons of Turkeys! This year, we collected over 12 tons of turkey. All of the proceeds benefit The New Hampshire Food Bank to help families in need this holiday season.
Is Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
WMUR.com
People living above Hampton restaurant damaged in truck crash displaced heading into holiday season
HAMPTON, N.H. — A family in Hampton is heading into the holiday season displaced from their apartment. They live above Greg’s Bistro in Hampton which was damaged after it was hit by a truck on Saturday. There are two apartments above the restaurant and the people living in those apartments were displaced for at least a few days.
Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day
Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
WMUR.com
Dover restaurant gives people Thanksgiving dinner in nontraditional way
Blue Latitudes has held its Thanksgiving dinner every year for the past 14 years. People who can't have a traditional holiday can go to the restaurant and get everything they need.
WMUR.com
Boxes of Love for the Homeless give back to Granite Staters in need
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Granite State organization is trying to spread hope through boxes of love. Boxes of Love for the Homeless puts together care packages for the homeless with everything from food, to clothes and survival gear. The cost of things has gone up not only impacting their...
Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor
Vermont Fish & Wildlife prohibits target practice at any location on their properties apart from a designated shooting range. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor.
londonderrytimes.net
Londonderry’s Madelyn Murray Lands Lead in NEDE’s The Nutcracker
Madelyn Murray of Londonderry, will portray the lead role of Clara in the Sunday performance of New England Dance Ensemble’s (NEDE) professional production of The Nutcracker. Nov. 26 & 27 at the Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem, NH. Madelyn “Maddy” Murray is no stranger to the stage. And now,...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
manchesterinklink.com
Bedford Knights of Columbus and St. Elizabeth Seton Church Donate More Than $12,000 to NH Food Bank
Manchester, NH ─ The Bedford Knights of Columbus and members of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Bedford recently joined together to raise more than $12,000 during their 2022 Turkey Drive to support the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. The Bedford Knights of Columbus, Council 12988, spearheads this annual food drive, which included contributions from the parish community of St. Elizabeth Seton Church and several other organizations and businesses.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Comments / 0