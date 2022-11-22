Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is one of those great games that got away from me when it was first released in 1995. I didn't even know it existed until after discovering Final Fantasy Tactics during that post-Final Fantasy VII era when I'd buy pretty much anything with Squaresoft's signature white packaging and would rarely be disappointed. Yet, Final Fantasy Tactics stands above the rest as one of my favorite games of all time. Unfortunately, that also meant that when both games received enhanced ports for the PSP, I overlooked Tactics Ogre again in favor of revisiting Final Fantasy Tactics one more time.

