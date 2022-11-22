Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Details Gas' Final Form Names
Dragon Ball Super gave Gas a number of distinct forms over the course of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and the series has finally dished the details on what each of these forms is actually called! The Granolah the Survivor arc was filled with plenty of twists and turns as Goku and Vegeta realized that their main foe wasn't going to be the titular Granolah, but instead one of the Heeters, Gas, as Elec and the others worked on moving their grand plan forward. As Gas continued to fight against the Saiyans and Granolah, he grew to new levels of power.
epicstream.com
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters in New Art
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is returning next week and the anime is looking back at one of its fallen Stands. A new key visual celebrates the final episodes of Part 6 and it pays tribute to the extraterrestrial Foo Fighters aka F.F. Foo Fighters Gets New Key Visual For...
epicstream.com
The Walking Dead Spinoffs: EP Scott Gimple Hints More TWD Stories Coming
The Walking Dead has ended with 11 seasons, with no hopes for a 12th season, but fans don't have to worry. They will continuously see The Walking Dead universe with the three spinoffs coming, and there will be more. The show's executive producer and chief content officer Scott Gimple revealed...
epicstream.com
Where to Read the Uzumaki Manga Legally Online
Junji Ito, considered one of the greatest horror manga creators, is known to scare and creep out his readers using unimaginable imagery. Uzumaki is one such manga where Ito uses a spiral to haunt his readers. So, here’s everything you need to know about where to read the Uzumaki manga legally online.
The Oculus founder who was later fired by Facebook created a VR headset that can kill people in real life if they die in a game
The Oculus creator built a modified VR headset that kills players in real life if they die in a virtual game. "See you in the metaverse," he wrote.
epicstream.com
Cobra Kai Season 6: Can Tory, Samantha Become Friends?
Peyton List has finally addressed the long-standing question about her character, Tory, and Samantha (Mary Mouser) in Cobra Kai. After the previous season finale saw the two settling their differences, would they finally be friends in Cobra Kai Season 6?. Tory and Sam are known for being former enemies, but...
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have worked out how to jumpscare each other in co-op
This is why we can't have nice things
IGN
Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Magician Girl Statue Now Available at the IGN Store
Calling all Yu-Gi-Oh! fans, we've got a new statue for you available for preorder in the IGN Store. Up for preorder now, check out this 12-inch statue of Dark Magician Girl, the spellcaster who helped Yugi defeat many foes in Battle City. The statue comes from Dark Horse Comics and First 4 Figures. Dark Magician Girl comes in two different color variants: Vibrant and Pastel. The Vibrant version features a dark purple dress with dark pink details, while the Pastel version has a light blue dress with light pink details. You can check out both listings on the IGN Store below.
epicstream.com
Virgin River Season 5: Cast Hints at Characters' Future After Filming Wraps
The Virgin River Season 5 production has officially wrapped, and its stars are now teasing what's next for their characters. The show's cast has been posting on social media to bid their goodbyes to their Vancouver set after wrapping up Virgin River Season 5 filming. So, what's next for these small-town favorites?
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bright Free Online
Best sites to watch Bright - Last updated on Nov 24, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Bright online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Bright on this page.
epicstream.com
Aquaman Star Amber Heard Earns New Accolade Because of Johnny Depp Trial
2022 has proven to be a pivotal year for both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp who finally ended their years-long feud. Last June, the Aquaman star lost the multi-million defamation lawsuit the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed against her, and although Amber is determined to reappeal the verdict, the 59-year-old Hollywood icon has undoubtedly gained the majority of the public's sympathy.
ComicBook
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Review: A Tactical Masterpiece
Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is one of those great games that got away from me when it was first released in 1995. I didn't even know it existed until after discovering Final Fantasy Tactics during that post-Final Fantasy VII era when I'd buy pretty much anything with Squaresoft's signature white packaging and would rarely be disappointed. Yet, Final Fantasy Tactics stands above the rest as one of my favorite games of all time. Unfortunately, that also meant that when both games received enhanced ports for the PSP, I overlooked Tactics Ogre again in favor of revisiting Final Fantasy Tactics one more time.
Sword and Shield's taxi Pokemon was bullied out of a job in Scarlet and Violet
It's all thanks to a horrible newcomer
epicstream.com
MCU Fans Blame Taika Waititi for Chris Hemsworth's Latest Thor Comments
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe put out some of the most divisive Marvel content in recent memory and one project fans can't stop discussing is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. When the director first stepped in to helm 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, there's no denying that he helped reinvigorate the character after two failed standalone attempts at making him a formidable hero.
epicstream.com
Black Panther 2 Star Tenoch Huerta Addresses Namor’s Potential Romance
From villain to hero, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Namor is speculated to become something more with the new Wakandan hero, Letitia Wright's Shuri. Tenoch Huerta, who played Namor, addresses this possible romance, “It could happen or not.”. Recently speaking with Rolling Stone, Tenoch Huerta addresses the ‘possibility’ of...
epicstream.com
The Batman Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit from DC Comics Writer
The critical and box office success of Matt Reeves' The Batman pretty much proves that the Dark Knight will always be one of those characters fans won't ever get tired of watching, despite already having seen multiple live-action iterations of the character the last decade alone. While the reinforced DC...
epicstream.com
Image From Scream 6 Trailer Apparently Leaks Online
Scream 6 (2023) is only a few months away, and now the first image from the film has reportedly leaked online!. Scream 6 has certainly been making headlines this year, ever since Neve Campbell's shocking exit from the project. The actress, best known for playing Sidney Prescott in the Scream films, announced her departure over a salary dispute. Since then, however, we've learned a lot about the film.
Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom claims the title of Most Wanted Game at the Golden Joystick Awards
There's a lot of hype around the Breath of the Wild sequel
Comments / 0