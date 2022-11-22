ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Camila Cabello Hilariously Reacts to Criticism Over How She Sings "Christmas"

Watch: Camila Cabello Pokes Fun at the Way She Pronounces "Christmas" My Oh My, Camila Cabello has just put a new spin on "Quismois." In a recent TikTok, the "Havana" singer hilariously trolled herself and the way she pronounced the word "Christmas" during a 2021 performance for PBS's holiday special In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season. The Nov. 21 video features Camila as both herself and a vocal coach character, who says, "Okay, so we're just going to practice some phrasing, so repeat after me."
People

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving

The couple is currently expecting their second baby together, a son Patrick Mahomes is making sure to fulfill all of wife Brittany Mahomes' pregnancy cravings. Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) this week, the NFL star, 27, recounted a recent instance where Brittany "wasn't very happy" when her pizza delivery was taking longer than expected. Over the weekend, Brittany, who is expecting her second baby, a son, with Patrick, was live tweeting about her pizza delivery experience, sharing that it had been over an...
Popculture

Macy's Parade Viewers Fighting for Justice for 'Corn Kid' Tariq After His Botched Appearance

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are demanding justice for Tariq, the 7-year-old social media sensation known as "Corn Kid," who appeared on the Green Giant Harvest in the Valley float during Thursday's holiday tradition. The Brooklyn native made headlines for his enthusiasm towards corn shared millions of times on social media and quickly remixed into a viral song declaring how the vegetable "has the juice."
BROOKLYN, NY
OK! Magazine

Janelle Brown Basks In Mother-Son Time With Hunter During Thanksgiving Festivities

Janelle Brown is basking in her mother-son time this holiday season. The Sister Wives star offered a glimpse of her Thanksgiving dinner with her brood on Thursday, November 24, showing her son Hunter working hard on the Turkey.Sharing a photo of Hunter focused on the raw turkey, Janelle explained: "Hunter is in charge of the turkey. He is rubbing salted seasoned butter all over, under the skin etc. I think it's going to be really good."SISTER WIVES' KODY BROWN ADMITS HE DOESN'T FEEL 'RESPECT' FROM JANELLE AS RELATIONSHIP TEETERSJanelle then showed the end-result of the family's hard work, sharing a...
E! News

E! News

223K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy