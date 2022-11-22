Read full article on original website
Related
People
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two. On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. "Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Wife Recalled 1 Odd Way Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Were Involved in Their First Date
Actor James Arness and his wife, Janet's, first date found his 'Gunsmoke' fame following them through the supermarket in a hilarious fashion.
Camila Cabello Hilariously Reacts to Criticism Over How She Sings "Christmas"
Watch: Camila Cabello Pokes Fun at the Way She Pronounces "Christmas" My Oh My, Camila Cabello has just put a new spin on "Quismois." In a recent TikTok, the "Havana" singer hilariously trolled herself and the way she pronounced the word "Christmas" during a 2021 performance for PBS's holiday special In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season. The Nov. 21 video features Camila as both herself and a vocal coach character, who says, "Okay, so we're just going to practice some phrasing, so repeat after me."
CMA Awards Host Peyton Manning Shades Carrie Underwood For Giving Side-Eye To Luke Bryan Over His Past Anti-Vaccine Digs
Yikes. Peyton Manning reignited past tensions between Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan as he and the country hunk hosted the 2022 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 9. “Carrie Underwood and I have a lot in common,” the retired NFL star, 46, revealed in his opening monologue. "We both...
The Hollywood Gossip
Hilarie Burton Slams Candace Cameron After Colorado Shooting: Look What Your "Traditional Values" Did!
Earlier this month, Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure outed herself as a bigot when she spoke about her reasons for leaving the Hallmark Channel in favor of the ultra-conservative Great American Family network. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Bure revealed that she was uncomfortable with the more progressive...
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving
The couple is currently expecting their second baby together, a son Patrick Mahomes is making sure to fulfill all of wife Brittany Mahomes' pregnancy cravings. Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) this week, the NFL star, 27, recounted a recent instance where Brittany "wasn't very happy" when her pizza delivery was taking longer than expected. Over the weekend, Brittany, who is expecting her second baby, a son, with Patrick, was live tweeting about her pizza delivery experience, sharing that it had been over an...
Popculture
Macy's Parade Viewers Fighting for Justice for 'Corn Kid' Tariq After His Botched Appearance
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are demanding justice for Tariq, the 7-year-old social media sensation known as "Corn Kid," who appeared on the Green Giant Harvest in the Valley float during Thursday's holiday tradition. The Brooklyn native made headlines for his enthusiasm towards corn shared millions of times on social media and quickly remixed into a viral song declaring how the vegetable "has the juice."
TODAY.com
Jay Leno seen with visible burns in new pics since hospital release
Jay Leno, who is set to return to the stage just two weeks after suffering serious burns from a fire in his garage, is seen in new photos taken in Pasadena, California.Nov. 24, 2022.
Janelle Brown Basks In Mother-Son Time With Hunter During Thanksgiving Festivities
Janelle Brown is basking in her mother-son time this holiday season. The Sister Wives star offered a glimpse of her Thanksgiving dinner with her brood on Thursday, November 24, showing her son Hunter working hard on the Turkey.Sharing a photo of Hunter focused on the raw turkey, Janelle explained: "Hunter is in charge of the turkey. He is rubbing salted seasoned butter all over, under the skin etc. I think it's going to be really good."SISTER WIVES' KODY BROWN ADMITS HE DOESN'T FEEL 'RESPECT' FROM JANELLE AS RELATIONSHIP TEETERSJanelle then showed the end-result of the family's hard work, sharing a...
E! News
223K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0