Increasingly, mills are thinking beyond virgin cotton for denim. This might mean cottonless denim with materials like TENCEL™ Lyocell or hemp, or a mix of recycled textiles and wood-based fibers. Carved in Blue checked in with the TENCEL™ mill customers to chat about their cotton-free collections and circular fabrics. Hear from Canatiba and Vicunha. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing's Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world's most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.

1 DAY AGO