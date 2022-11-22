Read full article on original website
Victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina in their group opener is a great start to anyone’s World Cup 2022 odyssey, but for a team like Saudi Arabia, who possess players only from the country’s domestic league and playing the tournament in the Middle East, it will probably never get any better.Understandably, the mood among fans coming into their second group game against another, current Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski, was buoyant to put it mildly, as victory would remarkably put the international football minnow into the knockout stages for the second time in their history with a game to spare.On another...
Six days down on the 2022 FIFA World Cup journey and the adrenaline is pumping. Day 6 began with two wins and a draw. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 while Qatar was the first country eliminated from the tournament after losing 3-1 to Senegal. Later on, the Netherlands and Ecuador ended their matchup in a draw.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province,...
