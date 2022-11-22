Public Meeting on Improvements to New Walkertown Road

The city’s Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting about the New Walkertown Road traffic study on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carl H. Russell Community Center. A consultant will present recommendations and answer questions.

In 2021, traffic planners had asked residents for suggestions to improve New Walkertown Road between Martin Luther King Jr. and Northampton drives. They asked for comments on what roadway, signal, pedestrian, bicycle and other improvements should be made. A final draft of the study can be found at: cityofws.org/2442.