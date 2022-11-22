Morning Briefing: LA Mayor-elect Bass sitdown; fentanyl poisoning deaths; Whittier deputy crash injury

Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles immigration officers arrest, deport Guatemalan fugitive
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials announced that a Guatemalan fugitive living in the United States was captured and deported back to his home country to face charges for attempted murder. Wilder Mario Romero Perez, 22, was arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations officers from Los Angeles on Oct. 5. He was […]
foxla.com
Man shot at Hayward Hotel in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway Friday in downtown Los Angeles after a man was reportedly shot at the Hayward Hotel. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 9:45 a.m. Save this Black Friday with 20% off Sitewide...
1 killed, 2 others critically wounded in Costa Mesa shooting, police say
A shooting in Costa Mesa Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.
Driver deliberately plows into 7-Eleven in LA County, police say
ARCADIA, Calif. (KTLA) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin […]
1 killed in deadly Whittier crash
Authorities are investigating after a violent crash left one person dead in Whittier on Friday afternoon. The deadly collision happened near 2050 S Workman Mill Road around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Images from Sky5 show the two vehicles involved completely destroyed after the crash. The impact left a ton […]
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Arraignment Set for Man Who Allegedly Targeted, Killed Woman on Foothill 210 Freeway
Sidney Terrance Johnson, 26, who faces murder charges in connection with the death of a Pasadena woman in a car-to-car shooting on Sept. 4, 2021, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Pasadena Courthouse. The shooting occurred in eastbound lanes of the I-210 Foothill Freeway in Arcadia just...
LA Council votes to ban oil drilling
The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development
November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
Supporters help raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash: 'We're going to be there'
Law enforcement and community members came together Wednesday to support the recruits who are still recovering after being struck by a driver during their morning jog in Whittier last week.
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando Valley Couple Extradited from Montenegro to LA to Begin Sentence
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme has been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the US Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead on freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine, a father of 2, faces long recovery after being struck in Whittier crash
A Marine and married father of two who dreamed of joining law enforcement is facing a long road to recovery after becoming one of more than two-dozen cadets who were struck and injured by a driver while out on a training run in South Whittier. Jose Arias, 29, is expected...
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ties Firing to Discrimination
A gay, HIV-positive Latino man is suing East West Bank and two branch management members, alleging he was wrongfully fired earlier this year from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and his sexual orientation.
spectrumnews1.com
Newport Beach acting police chief hopes to make impression
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung has shifted Deputy Chief Joe Cartwright into the role of acting chief while the city conducts a search for his replacement. A 20-year veteran of the force, Cartwright will oversee a department that responded to more than 97,000 calls...
foxla.com
Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
KTLA.com
Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana
Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
Los Angeles County health officials looking to identify hospitalized man
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for the public’s help to identify a hospitalized man. The unidentified man has been in the hospital for three days and is apparently unable to identify himself. Officials at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center say the man is believed to be about 60 […]
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
