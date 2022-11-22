Morning Briefing: LA Mayor-elect Bass sitdown; fentanyl poisoning deaths; Whittier deputy crash injury

The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.

