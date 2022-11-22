Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears During Portugal's National Anthem at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s been a roller-coaster week for Cristiano Ronaldo, and he finally got to step onto the pitch on Thursday. Before the opening whistle, though, the Portuguese superstar let his emotions show.
How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Match
Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line. Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win but Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste will be sent home packing if Mexico grabs the win, making for a shocking turn of events to start the 2022 World Cup.
Toyota Stadium Hosts World Cup Fans as USMNT Face England Friday
Toyota Stadium in Frisco played host to North Texas soccer fans Friday afternoon. FC Dallas’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch Party series continued with a colossal showdown: the U.S. Men’s National Team taking on England in group stage play. Fans of the Stars and Stripes far outnumbered...
