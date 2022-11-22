ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

Dr. Leonard Jeffries & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZhdL_0jK3XxMg00

Griot & Educator Dr. Leonard Jeffries will explain why he contends the biggest struggle these days is for your mind. Dr. J will also weigh in on the Kanye/Kyrie issues. Before Dr.J, WDC activist & businessman Sinclair Skinner returns. Brother Sinclair will provide us with an update on the Cryptocurrency Market. Brother Sinclar will also discuss the 4th edition of his Global Green Book, Racism in The Dominican Republic & more.

Text “ DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

SEE MORE NEWS:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Argues With Kody Brown Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine Brown’s House

Building tension. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown argued with her husband, Kody Brown, over not wanting to live in his ex-wife Christine Brown’s house. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, November 27, episode shared by Entertainment Tonight, Kody, 53, tried to persuade Janelle, 53, to buy the house he previously shared with Christine, 50, before their split.
Distractify

Peter Thomas Is a Reality TV Star and Entrepreneur Worth Millions

Although Peter Thomas is caught up in the midst of some serious drama in The Real Housewives of Potomac, this isn’t the first time he has dealt with issues on screen. Viewers who bounce around between different shows within the franchise probably also recognize Peter from his time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when he was in a relationship with Cynthia Bailey.
People

90 Day: Liz Breaks Down over the 'Touchy Subject' That Ed's Family Doubts His Engagement

As Ed and Liz gear up for their second engagement party, it seems certain his estranged mom and daughter won't be in attendance 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth "Liz" Woods finally met Ed "Big Ed" Brown's family — and not everyone was thrilled, or even present, for her Arkansas debut.  Liz met Ed's sister, Christine, in preparation for their second (re-do) engagement party. However, the disapproval of Ed's family members — including the estrangement of his mother and daughter — was hanging over several conversations...
ARKANSAS STATE
thebrag.com

Triple M reveals new breakfast hosts after axing Jess Eva

Following the news that Triple M breakfast show MG, Jess and Pagey would be axed in 2023, the radio giants have announced the trio’s replacements. In a statement released today, Southern Cross Austereo revealed that comedian Mick Molloy would be returning to the airwaves to replace Jess Eva’s axed show, alongside The Block star’s former co-host, Mark ‘MG’ Geyer.
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

170
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Where Information Is Power

 https://woldcnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy