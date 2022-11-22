Dr. Leonard Jeffries & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show

Griot & Educator Dr. Leonard Jeffries will explain why he contends the biggest struggle these days is for your mind. Dr. J will also weigh in on the Kanye/Kyrie issues. Before Dr.J, WDC activist & businessman Sinclair Skinner returns. Brother Sinclair will provide us with an update on the Cryptocurrency Market. Brother Sinclar will also discuss the 4th edition of his Global Green Book, Racism in The Dominican Republic & more.

