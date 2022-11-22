Read full article on original website
2022 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide
The days are getting colder and darker, but you hold in your chilly hands something merry and bright: the Seven Days annual Gift Guide. It's back, baby! 'Tis always the season to lavish friends, family and loved ones with tokens of affection, but even more so during the winter holidays.
State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 21-CV-03311
J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition corp.v.karen Wright and State of Vermont Agency of Transportation Occupants of: 399 Us Route 2b, St. Johnsbury Vtmortgagee's Notice of Foreclosure Sale of Real Property Under 12 v.s.A. . sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 6,...
A Vermonter Shows His Seasonal Spirit in the Thought-Provoking Documentary 'Santa Camp'
Black Friday is upon us — which means that, for the next month, we won't be able to venture into busy shopping areas without hearing the joyful jingling of bells and intermittent cries of "Ho ho ho!" Full disclosure: I haven't believed in jolly old St. Nick since I...
How Family-Owned Vermont Rail System Became the Little Economic Engine That Could
A light morning fog was just burning off as Vermont Rail System engineer Justin Gibbs eased the throttle forward on locomotive VTR-210 and motored the freight train across a tangle of track crisscrossing the Rutland rail yard. With its bells clanging and horns blowing, the 250,000-pound diesel locomotive slowly rumbled north onto the main line toward Middlebury.
Letters to the Editor (11/16/22)
Regarding the recent article "Warning Shots" [November 2], I offer my own warning against the creepy, politically correct tone throughout, as if we are somehow at fault or have failed these people who threaten our lives. Where is the idea, at least referenced in passing, that as our guests these people are expected to respect their hosts with decent behavior, understood worldwide across all cultures as appropriate when offered the succor, the honor, of shelter? Why the refrain that somehow we have failed "our youths," etc.? Hey, we have not failed our youths; these punks are not our youths. They are youths from another culture whom we have invited to enjoy respite and opportunity in ours.
Darn Tough: Popular Vermont Sock Sale Cancelled for Third Year
For nearly 20 years, many Vermonters’ mid-November traditions have included a trek to the Darn Tough factory’s sock sale in Northfield, a celebrated annual event where Vermonters could buy the coveted footwear for a fraction of the regular retail price. But in 2020, in the first fall of...
Will Vermont’s Restrictions on Weed Advertising Stunt the New Industry?
Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market. Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control Board staff; media outlets...
Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books
Seven Days writers can't possibly read, much less review, all the books that arrive in a steady stream by post, email and, in one memorable case, a skulk of foxes. So this monthly feature is our way of introducing you to a handful of books by Vermont authors. To do that, we contextualize each book just a little and quote a single representative sentence from, yes, page 32.
State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Probate Unit District of Chittenden Docket #22-PR-05005
TO: The Interested Persons in the Estate of Theresia Marie L'Ecuyer. Fiduciary has made a Motion for License to Sell Decedent's real estate located at 9 Gorge Road, Colchester, VT. TAKE NOTICE that Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Unit, 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401, has scheduled a Hearing to...
In Search of Autonomy and a Flexible Schedule, Some Vermont Parents Are Leaving the Workforce and Striking Out on Their Own
A little over a year ago, I decided to start my own business. After my second child was born and I was confronted with the reality of putting two children through childcare, I realized I wanted a career that allowed me to be home more and that would lessen the rising costs of raising a family. Now, instead of commuting to an office every day, I enjoy doing email marketing, social media management and website design work from home as a freelance marketing consultant.
Six Quick-Hit Reviews of Local Albums
Recently, Seven Days experimented with a new algorithm created by the music writers. It was supposed to listen to and catalog the massive numbers of new music submissions sent to the paper, eventually writing its own 500-word reviews. Using terms such as "a genre unto themselves" and "this was cooler in 2004," the program was meant to revolutionize local music reviewing.
These Good Citizens Spent the Summer Learning About Their Communities and Giving Back
If you're feeling nervous about the state of our democracy, here's something to cheer you up: some of the submissions we received for this summer's Good Citizen Challenge!. From mid-May to Labor Day, young Vermonters all across the state took part in the Challenge, completing civics-related activities on a bingo-like scorecard. This summer's Challenge was inspired by an exhibit at the Vermont History Museum about James Wilson of Bradford, who was the first person in the United States to make and sell globes.
Local Children's Book Buyers Offer Reading Recommendations
If you're searching for birthday or holiday gifts for the kids in your life, consider picking out an engaging book or two. Students' reading scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress dropped nationwide from 2019 to 2022, including here in Vermont. Giving kids something fun to read this winter could help turn that around. Books also open our minds to new interests, and some research suggests that reading fiction boosts empathy and compassion in young people.
Time to Switch to an Electric Vehicle? New Incentives Make It More Affordable
When Molly Smith started researching electric vehicles in January, she thought she was planning for a purchase much farther down the road. With the price tag of electric models still higher than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, the Vermont resident assumed going electric wouldn't be financially feasible just yet. But...
Seminars Aim to Help Vermonters Get Their Italian Citizenship
When Lisa DeNatale set out to obtain Italian citizenship based on her Sicilian lineage, things got complicated fast. Non-Italians can obtain citizenship if an ancestor was born in Italy, even one as far back as great-great-grandparents. DeNatale's paternal grandparents, for instance, were born in Sicily and came over to the U.S. in the early 1900s.
State Releases the Latest — and Possibly Last — Move-to-Vermont Incentives
The state is rolling out another round of moving reimbursement grants for new Vermonters, four years after gaining national attention for launching its popular remote work program. The $3 million program, which was approved by the legislature this spring, provides grants of up to $7,500 for people who have moved...
Editor's Note: Going for It
In August, our 14-year-old daughter, Ivy, told my wife, Ann-Elise, and I that in summer 2023, she wants to spend six weeks at Camp Hochelaga. We're on board with that plan — we've been sending her for four weeks at a time the past few summers — but told her that if she wanted to stay longer, she'd have to pay for those two extra weeks herself.
Vermonters Look for Cheaper Ways to Keep Their Homes Warm This Winter
A dramatic increase in the cost of fossil fuels has sent more Vermonters scrambling this autumn to weatherize their homes, line up financial assistance and find cheaper heating options. Energy advocates hope the search will lead householders to cleaner fuels that in the long run are easier on the pocketbook — and the climate.
Proposed State Rules
The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
Balint to Give Away Campaign Donation From Disgraced Crypto Executive
Becca Balint, a Democrat who won election to Vermont's lone U.S. House seat last week, said on Tuesday that she will give to charity the $2,900 that disgraced crypto exec Sam Bankman-Fried donated to her campaign. Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX on Friday, the same day the...
