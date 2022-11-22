Regarding the recent article "Warning Shots" [November 2], I offer my own warning against the creepy, politically correct tone throughout, as if we are somehow at fault or have failed these people who threaten our lives. Where is the idea, at least referenced in passing, that as our guests these people are expected to respect their hosts with decent behavior, understood worldwide across all cultures as appropriate when offered the succor, the honor, of shelter? Why the refrain that somehow we have failed "our youths," etc.? Hey, we have not failed our youths; these punks are not our youths. They are youths from another culture whom we have invited to enjoy respite and opportunity in ours.

VERMONT STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO