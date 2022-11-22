Read full article on original website
Related
12 Facts About Author Thomas Hardy
'Tess of the d'Urbervilles' author Thomas Hardy is best known for his novels of rural realism, but he started out as an architect.
7 Haruki Murakami Novels and Short Stories Named for Songs
Music plays a big role in his books, but the references are not always as obvious as they may appear.
Watch Hans Gruber Plummet to His Death on This Hilarious ‘Die Hard’ Advent Calendar
Bad guy Hans Gruber takes a tumble off Nakatomi Plaza in this hilarious ‘Die Hard’ advent calendar.
It Slices, It Dices: When Ginsu Knives Cut Through the As-Seen-on TV Competition
How an Ohio-made kitchen knife was reimagined as a piece of Japanese steel—one endorsed by Lorena Bobbitt, in a manner of speaking.
Alan Abel, History's Greatest Hoaxer
Before Nathan Fielder and Sacha Baron Cohen pushed the boundaries of performance art, Alan Abel was able to convince media and the public of just about anything, including his own death.
7 Pieces of Art That Were Lost to History
Plenty of famous art has been looted, stolen, destroyed, or has otherwise disappeared over the centuries.
Mental_Floss
34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0