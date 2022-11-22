Read full article on original website
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Illinois Basketball: 3 things to watch for in the Illini game against Lindenwood
Coming off a tough loss to Virginia, the Illinois basketball team is back in action on Friday night. This should be a game the Illini can figure some things out and continue to get better. Lindenwood is in their first season as a DI basketball team, so Illinois should not have any issues taking a big lead early and putting them away.
Illinois realizing potential ahead of tilt with Lindenwood
No. 16 Illinois needs to beware of a classic trap game Friday when it hosts Division I newcomer Lindenwood in
thechampaignroom.com
The biggest needs for Illinois’ 2023 recruiting class
The University of Illinois Fighting Illini enter the final week of the regular season with bowl eligibility and the promise of a winning record. The winding down of the regular season symbolizes the closing of one door and the focus on another. The early signing period starts Dec. 21. And...
thechampaignroom.com
99% of fans think Illinois will beat Northwestern
Coming off three losses in a row, Illinois fans want to see more improvement on the offense this season, and into next year. As for the final regular season game, fans are VERY confident about Illinois’ chances in Evanston. Shifting to the basketball team, fans think Dain Dainja is...
fightingillini.com
famILLy: More Than Just a Word
When Bret Bielema walked into the Illinois locker room for the first time in December 2020, he knew he needed to establish his own identity. Bielema quickly made his mark. It started with a simple word: family. That word has since transformed the program, becoming a key component to not just recruiting and branding, but also to the team's core values.
WAND TV
How to watch IHSA Football State Championships
(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
channel1450.com
COUNTRY Financial High School Football UPickEm: Finals
Week 14 of high school football mean its State Finals week! We have two teams playing in state championships this Friday. Williamsville will play at 4pm for a 3A title while Sacred Heart Griffin will play at 7pm for a 4A title, both games are at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. DP, Leanna and Robert talk about both games and make their picks. Don’t forget to make your picks!
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema discusses his favorite Thanksgiving food
Bret Bielema hates Thanksgiving. Ok, that’s not true. He is, however, not a fan of 1 of Thanksgiving’s most well-known items. During a recent segment on “Illinois 101,” Bielema gave his thoughts on the best food found on gobble gobble day. Naturally, the 2nd-year coach is a fan of the classics such as turkey and stuffing, but there is a food he won’t consume.
Macon Speedway’s owner sells track after 37 years
MACON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Macon speedway is being sold, but fans can still expect to head there for races. Bob Sargent bought the racetrack in 1985. In 2007 he partnered with some Nascar drivers to revamp it. Sargent says he has been working on some other opportunities and long-time race official Chris Kearns offered […]
allthatsinteresting.com
Was The ‘Mad Gasser Of Mattoon’ A Poison-Wielding Maniac — Or A Mass Delusion?
The "Mad Gasser of Mattoon" allegedly attacked more than two dozen Illinois townspeople in 1944, but many now believe this disturbing episode was actually a case of mass hysteria. In the 1940s, a small town in Illinois experienced a strange wave of ailments. Victims smelled a foul odor and then...
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
wbaa.org
After stepping down as president, Mitch Daniels won’t be leaving Purdue “for the foreseeable future”
Purdue University announced Wednesday that even after stepping down as school president, Mitch Daniels will be staying on as the chairman of the board for the Purdue Research Foundation. The move comes at the request of incoming president Mung Chiang. In a Purdue statement, he said that he plans to...
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Advantage Graduates “Leadership Tomorrow” Class
Friday, November 18th was the last meeting and graduation of Vermilion Advantage’s 33rd Leadership Tomorrow Class! Vermilion Advantage President/CEO, Tim Dudley, says, “Congrats to all the participants and their mentors for a job well done. It’s your time to shine and make. Danville/Vermilion County a better place!”
foxillinois.com
Back in time to 1999: The Decatur Seven
Champaign IL WCCU — The story of the Decatur Seven that went nationwide. Activists and state officials were involved, criminal charges and expulsions were given, and the overall concern was that these kids' lives would forever be damaged. The city of Decatur went into a complete divide back in...
Champaign man recovering after Friday morning shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A man was seriously hurt after being shot multiple times Friday morning. The shooting happened on Dennison Drive near Prospect Avenue shortly after midnight. Police said their investigation indicated a group of people were gathered there when an argument started. When the argument escalated, there was an exchange of gunfire. The […]
Culture Connection: New Mexican bakery opens in Arcola
Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) — When you walk in to Panaderia Saldivar, the smell of Mexican sweet bread, or pan dulce, hits you immediately. “People just got to know what we were doing and started liking what we were selling,” explains owner Sandra Saldivar. The Saldivars have been baking for the Arcola community for the past […]
11-million-dollar school renovation coming to Champaign school building
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Columbia Center in Champaign is in for an 11-million-dollar renovation. It’s at the corner of Bradley Avenue and Neil Street. The Champaign School District has plans to modernize the building over the next couple of years. It needs a new roof, HVAC system and accessibility upgrades. Money for the project […]
