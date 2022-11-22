ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thechampaignroom.com

The biggest needs for Illinois’ 2023 recruiting class

The University of Illinois Fighting Illini enter the final week of the regular season with bowl eligibility and the promise of a winning record. The winding down of the regular season symbolizes the closing of one door and the focus on another. The early signing period starts Dec. 21. And...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

99% of fans think Illinois will beat Northwestern

Coming off three losses in a row, Illinois fans want to see more improvement on the offense this season, and into next year. As for the final regular season game, fans are VERY confident about Illinois’ chances in Evanston. Shifting to the basketball team, fans think Dain Dainja is...
EVANSTON, IL
fightingillini.com

famILLy: More Than Just a Word

When Bret Bielema walked into the Illinois locker room for the first time in December 2020, he knew he needed to establish his own identity. Bielema quickly made his mark. It started with a simple word: family. That word has since transformed the program, becoming a key component to not just recruiting and branding, but also to the team's core values.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

How to watch IHSA Football State Championships

(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
channel1450.com

COUNTRY Financial High School Football UPickEm: Finals

Week 14 of high school football mean its State Finals week! We have two teams playing in state championships this Friday. Williamsville will play at 4pm for a 3A title while Sacred Heart Griffin will play at 7pm for a 4A title, both games are at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. DP, Leanna and Robert talk about both games and make their picks. Don’t forget to make your picks!
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema discusses his favorite Thanksgiving food

Bret Bielema hates Thanksgiving. Ok, that’s not true. He is, however, not a fan of 1 of Thanksgiving’s most well-known items. During a recent segment on “Illinois 101,” Bielema gave his thoughts on the best food found on gobble gobble day. Naturally, the 2nd-year coach is a fan of the classics such as turkey and stuffing, but there is a food he won’t consume.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Macon Speedway’s owner sells track after 37 years

MACON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Macon speedway is being sold, but fans can still expect to head there for races.  Bob Sargent bought the racetrack in 1985. In 2007 he partnered with some Nascar drivers to revamp it.   Sargent says he has been working on some other opportunities and long-time race official Chris Kearns offered […]
MACON, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed

PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
PONTIAC, IL
97X

Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers

Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Advantage Graduates “Leadership Tomorrow” Class

Friday, November 18th was the last meeting and graduation of Vermilion Advantage’s 33rd Leadership Tomorrow Class! Vermilion Advantage President/CEO, Tim Dudley, says, “Congrats to all the participants and their mentors for a job well done. It’s your time to shine and make. Danville/Vermilion County a better place!”
foxillinois.com

Back in time to 1999: The Decatur Seven

Champaign IL WCCU — The story of the Decatur Seven that went nationwide. Activists and state officials were involved, criminal charges and expulsions were given, and the overall concern was that these kids' lives would forever be damaged. The city of Decatur went into a complete divide back in...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign man recovering after Friday morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A man was seriously hurt after being shot multiple times Friday morning. The shooting happened on Dennison Drive near Prospect Avenue shortly after midnight. Police said their investigation indicated a group of people were gathered there when an argument started. When the argument escalated, there was an exchange of gunfire. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Culture Connection: New Mexican bakery opens in Arcola

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) — When you walk in to Panaderia Saldivar, the smell of Mexican sweet bread, or pan dulce, hits you immediately. “People just got to know what we were doing and started liking what we were selling,” explains owner Sandra Saldivar. The Saldivars have been baking for the Arcola community for the past […]
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

11-million-dollar school renovation coming to Champaign school building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Columbia Center in Champaign is in for an 11-million-dollar renovation. It’s at the corner of Bradley Avenue and Neil Street. The Champaign School District has plans to modernize the building over the next couple of years. It needs a new roof, HVAC system and accessibility upgrades. Money for the project […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

