‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Leaps To $676M WW; ‘Strange World’ Inanimate – International Box Office
In its third weekend, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continued to reign at the global and international box office. With a $32.1M offshore frame (-53%), the sequel has an overseas total of $308M for $675.6M worldwide through Sunday. Before we look more closely at the hold on Wakanda Forever, however, attention turns to Disney’ new entry this session, the animated Strange World which arrived with a thud at $9.2M in 43 overseas markets and $27.8M globally, including the domestic five-day holiday. Strange World is original animated IP that, as we came into the weekend, was eyeing a $25M offshore start and ended...
science.org
Entangling free electrons and optical excitations
The inelastic interaction between flying particles and optical nanocavities gives rise to entangled states in which some excitations of the latter are paired with momentum changes in the former. Specifically, free-electron entanglement with nanocavity modes opens appealing opportunities associated with the strong interaction capabilities of the electrons. However, the achievable degree of entanglement is currently limited by the lack of control over the resulting state mixtures. Here, we propose a scheme to generate pure entanglement between designated optical-cavity excitations and separable free-electron states. We shape the electron wave function profile to select the accessible cavity modes and simultaneously associate them with targeted electron scattering directions. This concept is exemplified through theoretical calculations of free-electron entanglement with degenerate and nondegenerate plasmon modes in silver nanoparticles and atomic vibrations in an inorganic molecule. The generated entanglement can be further propagated through its electron component to extend quantum interactions beyond existing protocols.
science.org
Extensive crystal fractionation of high-silica magmas revealed by K isotopes
Fractional crystallization plays a critical role in generating the differentiated continental crust on Earth. However, whether efficient crystal-melt separation can occur in viscous felsic magmas remains a long-standing debate because of the difficulty in discriminating between differentiated melts and complementary cumulates. Here, we found large (~1 per mil) potassium isotopic variation in 54 strongly peraluminous high-silica (silicon dioxide >70 weight %) leucogranites from the Himalayan orogen, with potassium isotopes correlated with trace elemental proxies (e.g., strontium, rubidium/strontium, and europium anomaly) for plagioclase crystallization. Quantitative modeling requires up to ~60 to 90% fractional crystallization to account for the progressively light potassium isotopic composition of the fractionated leucogranites, while plagioclase accumulation results in enrichment of heavy potassium isotopes in cumulate leucogranites. Our findings strongly support fractional crystallization of high-silica magmas and highlight the great potential of potassium isotopes in studying felsic magma differentiation.
science.org
Different reference frames on different axes: Space and language in indigenous Amazonians
Spatial cognition is central to human behavior, but the way people conceptualize space varies within and across groups for unknown reasons. Here, we found that adults from an indigenous Bolivian group used systematically different spatial reference frames on different axes, according to known differences in their discriminability: In both verbal and nonverbal tests, participants preferred allocentric (i.e., environment-based) space on the left-right axis, where spatial discriminations (like “b” versus “d”) are notoriously difficult, but the same participants preferred egocentric (i.e., body-based) space on the front-back axis, where spatial discrimination is relatively easy. The results (i) establish a relationship between spontaneous spatial language and memory across axes within a single culture, (ii) challenge the claim that each language group has a predominant spatial reference frame at a given scale, and (iii) suggest that spatial thinking and language may both be shaped by spatial discrimination abilities, as they vary across cultures and contexts.
science.org
MicroRNAs are deeply linked to the emergence of the complex octopus brain
Soft-bodied cephalopods such as octopuses are exceptionally intelligent invertebrates with a highly complex nervous system that evolved independently from vertebrates. Because of elevated RNA editing in their nervous tissues, we hypothesized that RNA regulation may play a major role in the cognitive success of this group. We thus profiled messenger RNAs and small RNAs in three cephalopod species including 18 tissues of the Octopus vulgaris. We show that the major RNA innovation of soft-bodied cephalopods is an expansion of the microRNA (miRNA) gene repertoire. These evolutionarily novel miRNAs were primarily expressed in adult neuronal tissues and during the development and had conserved and thus likely functional target sites. The only comparable miRNA expansions happened, notably, in vertebrates. Thus, we propose that miRNAs are intimately linked to the evolution of complex animal brains.
