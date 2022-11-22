Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Reported Liverpool Target Mason Mount Makes £300K Wage Demand
Mason Mount is one of Chelsea’s top players but not one of their top earners, with the 23-year-old England international stuck on a contract he signed before establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet for the London Blues. With his contract expiring at the end...
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walking out in pay row
Rail passengers face more disruption this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out on Saturday as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union will affect people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel.
We’re not all heathens in Manchester, Andy Burnham tells ENO
Mayor of Greater Manchester steps into row over opera company’s mooted move to outside London
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
BBC
Street lighting: East Yorkshire pilot aims to cut UK costs by £575m
The main Hull to York road could be used to test how to cut the cost of powering the UK's street lights. East Riding of Yorkshire Council said work on the A1079 would examine how to decarbonise street lights, illuminated road signs and bollards. It has applied for £5m from...
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
Is Wales vs Australia on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international
Wales take on Australia looking to salvage some pride after a shock loss to Georgia last week.The autumn internationals have left Wayne Pivac and his counterpart Dave Rennie under severe pressure with less than a year until the World Cup in France. Pivac was sitting pretty after guiding his side to Six Nations glory in 2021, but a horrid streak of eight losses from 11 Tests this year leaves him in a tough spot. Rennie is hoping to avoid a 10th loss from just 14 games this year, but dig a little deeper and Australia have done themselves proud...
BBC
PMQs: Sunak v Starmer - in full
Labour leader Keir Starmer began PMQs with a statement about gay rights in Qatar, saying "shame on Fifa" that Wales and England teams at the World Cup could not express their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Then attention turned to the economy. Starmer asked why the UK was the first...
SB Nation
Isaac Price is right for Everton - How the youngsters did in Australia
It’s quite rare for someone to score three goals and yet still be overshadowed performance-wise but that is what happened on Wednesday in Australia as a re-invigorated display from Anthony Gordon with some great finishing was eclipsed by another young Blue making only his second first team start, midfielder Isaac Price. Everton went on to thump their opponents Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1.
Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates in vital Group D clash
Australia and Tunisia are going head to head in a crucial Group D match at the Qatar World Cup. Both sides are looking for their first win of the tournament at the Al Janoub Stadium, after Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning champions France. Any victory here will give the winners a real shot at progressing to the knockout rounds, with France and Denmark meeting later today, in which these two sides will be hoping France can inflict maximum damage in order to open up second spot in the group.Tunisia and Australia have met only twice before: the Australians won a friendly in 1997, and Tunisia won their only competitive meeting at the 2005 Confederations Cup. Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITVDidier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeatsGarang Kuol: Australia’s fearless teen could make an ‘Owen-esque’ impact in Qatar
Nurses are struggling – our strike has been a long time coming
A nurse explains why he will be striking over pay, understaffing and the future of the NHS
Tunisia v Australia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: The Socceroos and Tunisia open up day seven’s slate of games. Join Jonathan Howcroft
BBC
Wales' regional players just want job 'security' - Josh Turnbull
Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull believes "there is not a lot going right with rugby in Wales at the moment". Financial negotiations are ongoing between the regions and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), with players coming to the end of their contracts in limbo. "It's hard for the players... they just...
BBC
Manchester United: Who might buy the football club?
Manchester United, one of the world's biggest football clubs, is potentially up for sale with its owners considering their options. The Glazer family, who bought the club in 2005 for £790m, say they are exploring "strategic alternatives". It is thought they could sell it for £4bn-£4.5bn, though some have...
BBC
New 20mph limit proposed for 114 Highland sites
Speed limits at more than 100 locations across the Highlands could be reduced from 30mph to 20mph. The move would equate to a total of 367 miles (590km) of road. Sites assessed included areas in places such as Thurso, Portree, Dingwall and Inverness. Transport Scotland has asked...
BBC
World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife
An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
BBC
Scottish independence: What is a de facto referendum?
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants the next general election to be a "de facto referendum" on independence, after the Supreme Court ruled that she does not have the power to hold an actual referendum without the UK's government's consent. But what is a de facto referendum and is there any...
