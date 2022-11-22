Read full article on original website
Guest opinion: Utah cities keeping taxpayers in the dark on government broadband projects
The economist Arthur Okun described the redistribution of money through taxation as a “leaky bucket.” Some funds get lost in transit, some go to administrative costs and so on. Yet most Americans are willing to tolerate some leaks if it means helping their fellow citizens in need. When...
kvnutalk
Cache County officials warn of pending closure of Hyrum Dam Road – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — Officials here are warning area drivers of a pending road closure between Hyrum and Mount Sterling. Cache County officials say that the Bureau of Reclamation will close the Hyrum Dam Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 5. The purpose of that closure will be...
kvnutalk
Study finds Utah among states coping with property value escalation – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — With the Nov. 30 property tax deadline fast approaching, Utahns are justified in feeling the pinch of escalating home values. That’s because Utah is one of the top ten states where homes have gained the most value in the past year, according to a recent nationwide study of real estate values.
kvnutalk
Center Street Christmas Parade 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
Photos by Robert K. Scott / Additional information about Robert’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at rscott.smugmug.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
KSLTV
Charges in crash that killed 3 should not have been dismissed, Utah appeals court says
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Court of Appeals has sent a case back to the 7th District Court, ruling that the court had made an error in dismissing a case regarding the cause of a head-on crash with three fatalities. Toni Dannelle Glosenger, 53, was charged in May...
ABC 4
Utah ranked third-lowest in nation on climate disaster spending
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah ranks as the third-lowest state for spending on climate disasters in the U.S., according to a report from Rebuild by Design (RBD). The report, which you can see in its entirety at the bottom of this post, is part of RBD’s statistics for Utah gathered from 2011 to 2021, and it notes that over a 10-year period, climate disasters in the state have only cost residents an average of $11 per person.
ksl.com
This award-nominated Utah company is helping people clear past crimes from their records
This story is sponsored by Rasa. Like most people, you've probably made a few mistakes in your lifetime. Most of the time, you can apologize for your wrongdoings, make amends and move forward with your life. But for those with criminal records, past mistakes can follow them for years — even after they've been held accountable and paid their debt to society.
kcpw.org
Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
kslnewsradio.com
American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
Gephardt Daily
Davis County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of Black Friday phone scam
FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam that returned Black Friday. Emergency dispatchers received four calls Friday from concerned Davis County residents who had been contacted by a “Sergeant Brooks” informing them they have an outstanding warrant that needs to be paid, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post Friday.
ksl.com
Utah-born Buu Nygren will be the youngest president in Navajo Nation history
NAVAJO NATION — When he's sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation this January, Buu Nygren's administration will make history on a number of fronts. His running mate, Richelle Montoya, will be the tribe's first female vice president. Nygren, who was born in Blanding, will be the first Utah-born president since the tribal government was restructured in 1991. He might even be the first Utah-born leader since legendary Chief Manuelito, who died in 1893 after presiding over the tribe during the "Long Walk."
The Water Right: How a mining company is relieving drought conditions at Great Salt Lake
The Great Salt Lake is facing a water crisis. Its water level reached a historic new low this past July because of the reigning drought. The ecological impacts of a dried-up Salt Lake would be unimaginable, but before that can happen, one mining company has stepped up to make a difference by sending water to the lake.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Couple allegedly killed by grandson volunteered with Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 — The couple found dead Wednesday following an alleged attack by their grandson were longtime members of the Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol, police said. Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were attacked and killed in the garage of their home at 681...
kjzz.com
Officials searching for missing Colorado woman believed to be in Utah
CISCO, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County deputies said a missing woman from Colorado may be in eastern Utah. They said Melissa Gonzales of Grand Junction, Colorado, was last seen on Nov. 15 in Grand Junction. Officials said she is approximately 70 years old, 100 lbs and 5"01." She was...
Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband rescued
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah's Zion National Park, officials said. The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile (25-kilometer) hike through the park area known as...
Officials: Utah man charged with assault for allegedly carrying, using razor blade on an aircraft
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged with assault for allegedly carrying and using a razor blade on an aircraft. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah, Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, has been arrested and charged federally for allegedly carrying and using a straight-edge razor during a flight on Monday. The charges were filed on Tuesday.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
ksl.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico
TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
kvnutalk
Cowboy or Country – Cache Valley Daily
Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. He tipped his hat and calmly smiled....
ksl.com
Judge recommends man serve 'every day' of 15-year sentence for killing Utah father of 4
SALT LAKE CITY — Nicole Stokoe came prepared as she entered a Salt Lake courtroom Tuesday, finally able to speak to the man who recently pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her husband David nearly four years ago. At the sentencing hearing for Manuel Velasquez, she told the man...
