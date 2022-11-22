ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Center Street Christmas Parade 2022 – Cache Valley Daily

Photos by Robert K. Scott / Additional information about Robert’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at rscott.smugmug.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
Utah ranked third-lowest in nation on climate disaster spending

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah ranks as the third-lowest state for spending on climate disasters in the U.S., according to a report from Rebuild by Design (RBD). The report, which you can see in its entirety at the bottom of this post, is part of RBD’s statistics for Utah gathered from 2011 to 2021, and it notes that over a 10-year period, climate disasters in the state have only cost residents an average of $11 per person.
Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
Davis County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of Black Friday phone scam

FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam that returned Black Friday. Emergency dispatchers received four calls Friday from concerned Davis County residents who had been contacted by a “Sergeant Brooks” informing them they have an outstanding warrant that needs to be paid, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post Friday.
Utah-born Buu Nygren will be the youngest president in Navajo Nation history

NAVAJO NATION — When he's sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation this January, Buu Nygren's administration will make history on a number of fronts. His running mate, Richelle Montoya, will be the tribe's first female vice president. Nygren, who was born in Blanding, will be the first Utah-born president since the tribal government was restructured in 1991. He might even be the first Utah-born leader since legendary Chief Manuelito, who died in 1893 after presiding over the tribe during the "Long Walk."
Officials: Utah man charged with assault for allegedly carrying, using razor blade on an aircraft

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged with assault for allegedly carrying and using a razor blade on an aircraft. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah, Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, has been arrested and charged federally for allegedly carrying and using a straight-edge razor during a flight on Monday. The charges were filed on Tuesday.
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah

“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
Cowboy or Country – Cache Valley Daily

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. He tipped his hat and calmly smiled....
