Ohio State basketball beat No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing was the star of the show. The Hawaii native returned to his home state and posted a career-best game. Sueing opened the contest with a dunk and went on to score 33 points, grab eight rebounds and dish out five assists to help the Buckeyes earn their first win over a ranked opponent this season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO