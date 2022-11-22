ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

Artem Lobov sues Conor McGregor for millions over Proper 12 whiskey deal

Artem Lobov has always been proud of his part in creating Conor McGregor’s infamous Proper 12 whiskey, but now he’s looking for something a bit more tangible than bragging rights. The retired UFC fighter and bareknuckle boxer initiated a High Court action in Ireland yesterday, demanding five percent...
ringsidenews.com

MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett

The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
worldboxingnews.net

Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO

World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
MMAmania.com

Kayla Harrison: ‘Larissa Pacheco beats Cris Cyborg right now,’ asks ‘who has Cyborg beat?’

Kayla Harrison versus Cris “Cyborg” Justino is one of those fights that just makes too much sense. Unfortunately, it seems nowhere close to happening any time soon. The two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) Lightweight champion, Harrison, is set to try and capture a third straight $1 million dollar title this weekend (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) at the 2022 PFL Championship in a trilogy bout against Larissa Pacheco. In her flawless 15-fight run thus far, Harrison’s biggest criticism has been her level of competition. Cyborg received flack during her career for similar reasons up until reaching Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in May 2016.
bjpenndotcom

Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “

Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Conor McGregor sets return timeline, slams Joe Rogan and Khabib in bizarre rant

Conor McGregor knows how to stay in headlines, one way or another. Earlier today, news broke that Artem Lobov was suing McGregor for an ownership stake in Proper 12 Irish Whiskey. The following Twitter rant — a McGregor staple over the last few years — isn’t quite as explosive a topic, but it did reveal one bit of critical information: a potential return timeline. Sort of?
MMAmania.com

A.J. McKee explains why he’s still undefeated ‘and it ain’t no Sean O’Malley undefeated’

A.J. McKee gets to be a part of some history on New Year’s Eve 2022. The former Bellator Featherweight champion heads to Saitama, Japan for RIZIN 40 on Dec. 31, 2022, alongside four other roster members to take on their opposing RIZIN competitors. For McKee (19-1), he finds himself matched with surging Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) wizard and reigning RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza.
MMA Fighting

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley thinks Paddy Pimblett’s binge eating is a ‘mental disorder’

Paddy Pimblett continues to eat criticism from other UFC fighters over his habit of ballooning up in weight between bouts. “The Baddy” is set to fight Jared Gordon on December 10th at UFC 282. To make the lightweight limit of 156 pounds, Pimblett claimed in a recent YouTube video that he had to lose 50 pounds. It’s all because he has a habit of binge eating following wins. 10,000 calorie days are not unusual for this man.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley shares prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight: “I’d put money on Khamzat if they fought”

Sean O’Malley has opened up on who he thinks would win a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. At UFC 281, Pereira became the new middleweight champion as he scored a fifth-round TKO over Israel Adesanya. To no surprise, after the win, Chimaev took to social media to call the Brazilian out. He also told Pereira to sign the contract to fight him at UFC 282, which obviously isn’t going to happen.
MMAmania.com

Hand injury stopped Alex Pereira from grappling leading up to UFC 281

Alex Pereira won the UFC middleweight title at UFC 281, knocking out Israel Adesanya in the fifth round to become the new champion at 185 pounds. It wasn’t easy: Pereira had to dig deep to score a come-from-behind finish, because he wasn’t going to win on the scorecards. He also had to fight through a severe hand injury which he kept secret until now.
CBS Sports

Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight prediction, odds, undercard, start time, preview, expert picks

In October 2019, Regis Prograis went to war with Josh Taylor and nearly left London as a two-belt world champion and winner of the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight tournament. Instead, Taylor won a narrow majority decision and went on to become undisputed champion two fights later. Prograis, meanwhile, has struggled to find his way back to big fights worthy of his talents. That changes Saturday night when Prograis faces Jose Zepeda for the vacant WBC title (PPV, 9 p.m. ET).
MMAmania.com

‘Very disappointed’ Jiri Prochazka releases statement after injury: ‘I’ll be back in six months’

Jiri Prochazka has spoken. The now-former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight titleholder vacated his crown today (Weds., Nov. 23, 2022) after news broke that he’d suffered a severe shoulder injury. Prochazka was set to attempt his first title defense at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022, against Glover Teixeira, but now the vacant title will be on the line in the new main event, featuring Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

