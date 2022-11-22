ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago giving out $500 payments in new cash assistance program

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Cash Assistance Program offering $500 payments 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 4,000 Chicagoans will soon get a little extra cash in their pockets.

The city's Resiliency 2.0 Cash Assistance Program is taking applications for the first round of $500 cash payments to each of 4,00 eligible Chicago residents.

The first round of the program aims at helping caregivers of adults, or households with adult children or other family members, who were excluded from federal relief payments in 2020, including COVID-19 relief funds.

If you claimed adult dependents in 2019, apply at chicash.org .

Your household income must be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level:

2022 Federal Poverty Guidelines Chart (effective January 12, 2022)

# Persons in household

300% FPL

1

$40,770

2

$54,930

3

$69,090

4

$83,250

5

$97,410

6

$111,570

7

$125,730

8

$139,890

Add $4,720 for each person in household over 8 persons

The application process for the first round of the program closes on Dec. 9. Undocumented immigrants and domestic workers will have a separate application process that opens in late December.

The Resiliency 2.0 Cash Assistance Program program will have multiple rounds of applications for various groups. In total, city officials said there will be payments to approximately 25,500 people.

Comments / 21

Taitane Jonez
4d ago

I know it's millions of people in Illinois but each of the programs I haven't met not one person who got excepted in just wondering if this real or if the lottery for the people they know .

Tory Porter
3d ago

i did it 2 time and didn't get picked. I poor and I still need help for real truth . I'm single mother I got 5 kids. all is in they're 26to18. and I still need help with her. her Daddy is deceased.and she about to graduate out of highschool.

