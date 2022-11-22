ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

By Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons

David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. The winningest head coach in program history, Shaw announced his decision following Saturday night's 35-26 loss to BYU. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me -- it's time," Shaw said in a news release. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude...
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) tries to evade a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been offered the head-coaching position at Colorado, Fox Sports reported on Saturday. Sanders, 55, is currently in his third season as the head coach at Jackson State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers have followed up 4-3 and 11-2 seasons with an 11-0 record in 2022. The Buffaloes are singing a vastly different tune after posting a 1-10 record...
Bears' Justin Fields inactive, Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the host New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bears (3-8) initially named Nathan Peterman as their starting quarterback versus the Jets (6-4) after Trevor Siemian -- who was expected to get the nod -- sustained an oblique injury during pre-game warmups. The team, however, called an audible and Siemian trotted out to start the game. ...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Texans coach confirms QB Kyle Allen to start vs. Dolphins

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen will start Sunday's game against the host Miami Dolphins, coach Lovie Smith announced Friday. Allen is receiving the nod in favor of Davis Mills, who has struggled for the Texans (1-8-1). Mills, in fact, threw two interceptions -- including a pick-six on the opening drive -- in Houston's 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday. "Kyle Allen will start this week," Smith said. "Reasons...
