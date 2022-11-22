NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

Related
Forde-Yard Dash: Away With Conference Championship Games
As the Playoff quickly approaches, four teams are leading the pack, but upcoming conference championship games could upend the rankings.
Kario Oquendo, Georgia too strong for East Tennessee State
Kario Oquendo scored 16 points to help Georgia pull away in the second half for a 62-47 victory over visiting
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons
David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. The winningest head coach in program history, Shaw announced his decision following Saturday night's 35-26 loss to BYU. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me -- it's time," Shaw said in a news release. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude...
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) tries to evade a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Pima dominates Morenci to win 2A high school football championship
Top-ranked Pima defeated No. 2 Morenci, 50-19 in the Arizona 2A football championiship, in a game played in Safford Saturday night. Pima finished its regular season 9-1, with its only loss coming to 3A Thatcher, which played in that conference's title game, losing to Eastmark on Saturday. ...
Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been offered the head-coaching position at Colorado, Fox Sports reported on Saturday. Sanders, 55, is currently in his third season as the head coach at Jackson State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers have followed up 4-3 and 11-2 seasons with an 11-0 record in 2022. The Buffaloes are singing a vastly different tune after posting a 1-10 record...
Bears' Justin Fields inactive, Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the host New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bears (3-8) initially named Nathan Peterman as their starting quarterback versus the Jets (6-4) after Trevor Siemian -- who was expected to get the nod -- sustained an oblique injury during pre-game warmups. The team, however, called an audible and Siemian trotted out to start the game. ...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Texans coach confirms QB Kyle Allen to start vs. Dolphins
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen will start Sunday's game against the host Miami Dolphins, coach Lovie Smith announced Friday. Allen is receiving the nod in favor of Davis Mills, who has struggled for the Texans (1-8-1). Mills, in fact, threw two interceptions -- including a pick-six on the opening drive -- in Houston's 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday. "Kyle Allen will start this week," Smith said. "Reasons...
