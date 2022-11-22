NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. The winningest head coach in program history, Shaw announced his decision following Saturday night's 35-26 loss to BYU. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me -- it's time," Shaw said in a news release. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude...

STANFORD, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO