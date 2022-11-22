ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

YAHOO!

Athens murder suspect found unresponsive in jail cell, dies at hospital

A man with “significant” health issues and facing a charge of murder died at an Athens hospital after he was found unresponsive this week inside his cell at the Athens-Clarke County Jail. Floyd Junior Johnson, 62, of Athens on Tuesday was found unresponsive during a scheduled cell check...
ATHENS, GA
YAHOO!

Woman found dead after shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say

A woman in her 30s is dead after DeKalb police say they found her shot in a Decatur parking lot on Saturday afternoon. DeKalb police say they arrived at a private address on Snapfinger Parkway in Decatur after receiving a call about a suspicious car parked. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
DECATUR, GA

