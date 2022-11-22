Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Athens murder suspect found unresponsive in jail cell, dies at hospital
A man with “significant” health issues and facing a charge of murder died at an Athens hospital after he was found unresponsive this week inside his cell at the Athens-Clarke County Jail. Floyd Junior Johnson, 62, of Athens on Tuesday was found unresponsive during a scheduled cell check...
YAHOO!
Woman found dead after shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say
A woman in her 30s is dead after DeKalb police say they found her shot in a Decatur parking lot on Saturday afternoon. DeKalb police say they arrived at a private address on Snapfinger Parkway in Decatur after receiving a call about a suspicious car parked. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
YAHOO!
Police: Woman dead, man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting
A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband on Sunday morning, Gwinnett police say. At around 10 a.m., police arrived at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford to find Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, both suffering from a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0