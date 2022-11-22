Suspect arrested in connection with September shooting

Public Information Office, Fort Collins Police Services, 970-818-8950, fcpsmedia@fcgov.com

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a September shooting in downtown Fort Collins. Investigators learned that the suspect was armed with a machete and chased another person, who then shot the suspect in self-defense.

Around 1:30 a.m. on September 17, 2022, District One officers were patrolling on foot when they heard gunfire. They ran toward the sound and found an adult male with several gunshot wounds. The man, identified as Francisco Saenz, 36, of Loveland, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives received information about the identity of the person who fired the gun, a 21-year-old Fort Collins man. They located him several hours later, at which time he was interviewed and released pending further investigation.

After speaking to multiple witnesses, interviewing the involved individuals, and watching video footage from surrounding businesses, police learned that the incident stemmed from an argument between two groups of people. Earlier in the evening, Saenz and members of another group had a heated verbal exchange at a bar. The parties separated, but later that night, Saenz confronted the other group on the street. He began chasing the 21-year-old man with a machete, at which time the man fired his handgun at Saenz in self-defense and ran from the incident. Saenz was struck by gunfire, received medical care, and has since recovered.

A warrant was issued for Saenz’s arrest, and he was contacted by law enforcement authorities in California on November 10. He has been charged with First Degree Attempted Murder (class 2 felony) and will be extradited to Larimer County for prosecution.

“This was a chaotic scene with a lot of unknowns initially. Our job is to find the truth based on facts and evidence, not assumptions,” said Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant Jeremy Yonce. “I’m proud of the extensive work by our detectives to piece together what happened in this complex case.”

Anyone with information about this incident, who has not already spoken to police, may contact Detective Matt Schuh at 970-416-8043. All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement, and all parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The original press release for this case can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/news/?id=8344