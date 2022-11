With the playoffs all but out of reach, the 3-7 Denver Broncos take to the road this week to face the 3-8 Carolina Panthers. Although the Broncos have yet to be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, they continue to lose the games they should win, and still have to face the Kansas City Chiefs twice, plus another bout with the Los Angeles Chargers.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO