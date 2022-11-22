By Nevada law, cannabis is no longer a Schedule 1 substance in the Silver State, though it remains so federally. In September, Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy ordered the state Board of Pharmacy to remove cannabis from its list of most restricted substances after the Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) and ACLU of Nevada sued the state, claiming that the classification violated marijuana provisions in the state constitution since 2001. Hardy then reaffirmed the decision with another ruling in October.

NEVADA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO