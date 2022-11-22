ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Nevada’s final election results – and analysis

Voter turnout for the 2022 general election in Nevada was a surprisingly low 54.58% of active registered voters. That’s far lower than most predicted. That compares to over 77% of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential year and the 62% who cast ballots in the last midterm election in 2018.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A person monitoring the police and fire scanner tweeted about a possible mass casualty event in Sparks on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Sawyer Way. The Sparks Police Department released a statement saying there was no mass casualty event. Police said three people suffered drug...
Las Vegas Weekly

Nevada advances with legal landmarks and cannabis lounge licensing

By Nevada law, cannabis is no longer a Schedule 1 substance in the Silver State, though it remains so federally. In September, Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy ordered the state Board of Pharmacy to remove cannabis from its list of most restricted substances after the Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) and ACLU of Nevada sued the state, claiming that the classification violated marijuana provisions in the state constitution since 2001. Hardy then reaffirmed the decision with another ruling in October.
NEVADA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Authorities respond to overdose in Sparks, no mass casualty incident

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police and fire personnel responded to a three person overdose on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at the 200 block of Sawyer Way on Nov. 26 just before 1:30 p.m. Sparks Police Department officials say all subjects were transported to...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada Supreme Court panel to reconsider overturning of Reno man's murder conviction

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada Supreme Court panel will reconsider the decision to overturn a Reno man's murder conviction. In court documents filed Wednesday, the state supreme court ruled that a three-justice panel's decision to overturn the conviction of Wayne Cameron on procedural grounds should be reconsidered.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery

PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
RENO, NV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV

Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem

We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno. Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said. Police were...
RENO, NV

