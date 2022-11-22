Read full article on original website
Where is Nevada spending its $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds?
Following an October meeting of the Interim Finance Committee, just $135 million of the more than $2.7 billion state general aid (less than 5 percent) remained unallocated. The post Where is Nevada spending its $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: Nevada’s final election results – and analysis
Voter turnout for the 2022 general election in Nevada was a surprisingly low 54.58% of active registered voters. That’s far lower than most predicted. That compares to over 77% of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential year and the 62% who cast ballots in the last midterm election in 2018.
Early exit: Those leaving Las Vegas to beat holiday traffic finding congestion on I-15
Drivers leaving Las Vegas early for California on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend are finding congestion on southbound Interstate 15.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A person monitoring the police and fire scanner tweeted about a possible mass casualty event in Sparks on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Sawyer Way. The Sparks Police Department released a statement saying there was no mass casualty event. Police said three people suffered drug...
Las Vegas Weekly
Nevada advances with legal landmarks and cannabis lounge licensing
By Nevada law, cannabis is no longer a Schedule 1 substance in the Silver State, though it remains so federally. In September, Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy ordered the state Board of Pharmacy to remove cannabis from its list of most restricted substances after the Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) and ACLU of Nevada sued the state, claiming that the classification violated marijuana provisions in the state constitution since 2001. Hardy then reaffirmed the decision with another ruling in October.
Elko Daily Free Press
Indy Explains: Nevada passed the ranked-choice voting, open primary ballot question. What happens next?
By a slim majority, Nevada voted in favor of a ballot question proposing to overhaul the Silver State’s election system through the implementation of open primaries and ranked-choice voting in general elections. But another hurdle in the form of a second statewide vote in the 2024 election remains before...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
Effort to save rare 5-inch-long fish on Nevada’s edges prompts conservationists’ lawsuit
Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West.
UPDATE: Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
A move to allow Nevada cities to form their own school districts remains on track, submitting more than 220,000 signatures for verification to counties across the state today.
Millions available for Nevada homeowners and renters
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Nevadans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
Nevada prison shut down for now, staff and inmates will be transferred
Warm Springs Correctional Center will be shut down to "increase safety and security and reduce overtime." The Nevada Department of Corrections says the change will save the state $14 million per year.
NEW: BQ.1 variant appears in Clark County as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Information from the Southern Nevada Health District shows that the dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County's cases is now BQ.1, followed by BQ.1.1.
FOX Reno
Authorities respond to overdose in Sparks, no mass casualty incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police and fire personnel responded to a three person overdose on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at the 200 block of Sawyer Way on Nov. 26 just before 1:30 p.m. Sparks Police Department officials say all subjects were transported to...
PHOTOS: Field trip near proposed lithium mine imparts geology lessons, fosters friendships
Field trips like this aren't just about STEAM education or corporate community building; they are a chance for rural students to make new friends. The post PHOTOS: Field trip near proposed lithium mine imparts geology lessons, fosters friendships appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
mynews4.com
Nevada Supreme Court panel to reconsider overturning of Reno man's murder conviction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada Supreme Court panel will reconsider the decision to overturn a Reno man's murder conviction. In court documents filed Wednesday, the state supreme court ruled that a three-justice panel's decision to overturn the conviction of Wayne Cameron on procedural grounds should be reconsidered.
KEYT
FDA warns against consuming certain raw oysters distributed to 13 states after reported illnesses
The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting. The Southern Nevada Health District informed officials of two clusters of...
Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery
PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV
Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
Record-Courier
Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem
We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno. Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said. Police were...
