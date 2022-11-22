This product is used to control and prevent symptoms (wheezing and shortness of breath) caused by asthma. It contains 2 medications: fluticasone and salmeterol. Fluticasone belongs to a class of drugs known as corticosteroids. It works by reducing the irritation and swelling of the airways. Salmeterol belongs to the class of drugs known as long-acting beta agonists. It works by relaxing the muscles around the airways so that they open up and you can breathe more easily. Controlling symptoms of breathing problems can decrease time lost from work or school.When used alone, long-acting beta agonists (such as salmeterol) may rarely increase the risk of serious (sometimes fatal) asthma-related breathing problems. However, combination inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta agonists, such as this product, do not increase the risk of serious asthma-related breathing problems. This product should be used when breathing problems are not well controlled with one asthma-control medication (such as inhaled corticosteroid) or if your asthma symptoms need combination treatment.Before using this medication, it is important to learn how to use it properly. This medication must be used regularly to be effective. It does not work right away and should not be used to relieve sudden asthma attacks. If an asthma attack occurs, use your quick-relief inhaler (such as albuterol, also called salbutamol in some countries) as prescribed.

