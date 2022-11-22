ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial Enters Phase 2 For Defendants Convicted In Deadly Ventura Parking Structure Shooting

Updated--The trial for two individuals convicted for their roles in a deadly shooting at the Ventura beachside parking structure will enter a new phase this week. A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts a week ago in connection with a shooting at the structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded.
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Mall evacuated after accidental gunshot

An accidental discharge from a firearm alarmed shoppers and merchants at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Saturday evening, but after a brief investigation, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station concluded that the gunfire was not part of an active shooter situation. The incident, which occurred...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Fire Destroys Girl's Gym At Santa Paula High School

(Photos courtesy Ventura County Fire PIO) Fire destroyed the girl's gym at Santa Paula High School early Sunday morning. The more than 80-year-old Bryden Gym is located on 5th Street between Santa Paula Street and Virginia Terrace. The blaze was reported at 12:40 AM Sunday morning and when the first...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Ojai Man Killed In Crash

The CHP says that an Ojai man was killed Wednesday night when his car collided with a pickup truck. It happened around 6:22 PM on Highway 150 west of Burnham Road in the Ojai Valley. The CHP says that 19-year-old Eduardo Bautista of Ojai driving his 2013 Dodge Challenger westbound...
OJAI, CA
cohaitungchi.com

17 Awesome Adventures & Things to Do in Ventura, California

Every town has certain monuments and activities that are absolutely non-negotiable for tourists. The same is true here, so make your way down this list of essential things to do in Ventura. 1. Admire Ventura City Hall. Ventura City Hall, aka the County Courthouse, is a must on your list...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire

When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters battle wind-driven brush fire in Sandstone Peak

Ventura County Fire Department firefighters managed to make quick work of a brush fire that broke out near Malibu on Thursday. A 1-2 acre fire was propelled by gusty wind conditions in heavy brush at Yerba Buena Road, near Bettermotor Way.No structures were threatened by the brush fire, which was mostly knocked down by 4 p.m. on Thursday. 
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Guilty Verdicts In Deadly Shooting At Ventura Parking Structure

A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts Monday in connection with a shooting at the Ventura Parking structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded. They convicted Raymond Bolanos of Oxnard (photo) of murder and attempted...
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
Key News Network

Body Found on Bus Stop Bench, Death Investigation Underway

Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered on a bench at a bus stop in the city of Santa Clarita prompting a Sheriff’s department death investigation. Sheriff’s deputies were at the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue at the Newhall Metrolink Station on Monday, Nov. 21, just after 8:00 a.m., investigating the death of an individual found laying on a bus stop bench.
