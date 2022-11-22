Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Flooding Expected End Week into The Weekend for Parts of Southern California as Raiden Storm Pattern HitsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
"Ghostbusters" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESanta Barbara, CA
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa BarbaraSmiles2allSanta Barbara, CA
Related
kvta.com
Trial Enters Phase 2 For Defendants Convicted In Deadly Ventura Parking Structure Shooting
Updated--The trial for two individuals convicted for their roles in a deadly shooting at the Ventura beachside parking structure will enter a new phase this week. A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts a week ago in connection with a shooting at the structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded.
signalscv.com
Mall evacuated after accidental gunshot
An accidental discharge from a firearm alarmed shoppers and merchants at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Saturday evening, but after a brief investigation, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station concluded that the gunfire was not part of an active shooter situation. The incident, which occurred...
kvta.com
Fire Destroys Girl's Gym At Santa Paula High School
(Photos courtesy Ventura County Fire PIO) Fire destroyed the girl's gym at Santa Paula High School early Sunday morning. The more than 80-year-old Bryden Gym is located on 5th Street between Santa Paula Street and Virginia Terrace. The blaze was reported at 12:40 AM Sunday morning and when the first...
1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
kvta.com
Ojai Man Killed In Crash
The CHP says that an Ojai man was killed Wednesday night when his car collided with a pickup truck. It happened around 6:22 PM on Highway 150 west of Burnham Road in the Ojai Valley. The CHP says that 19-year-old Eduardo Bautista of Ojai driving his 2013 Dodge Challenger westbound...
Lamborghini driver busted going 152 mph on California highway, CHP says
"154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit."
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine, a father of 2, faces long recovery after being struck in Whittier crash
A Marine and married father of two who dreamed of joining law enforcement is facing a long road to recovery after becoming one of more than two-dozen cadets who were struck and injured by a driver while out on a training run in South Whittier. Jose Arias, 29, is expected...
15-year-old arrested in armed robbery on Sixth Street Bridge where 2 French bulldogs were stolen
A 15-year-old boy was arrested last week for allegedly stealing two French bulldogs during an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to police.
cohaitungchi.com
17 Awesome Adventures & Things to Do in Ventura, California
Every town has certain monuments and activities that are absolutely non-negotiable for tourists. The same is true here, so make your way down this list of essential things to do in Ventura. 1. Admire Ventura City Hall. Ventura City Hall, aka the County Courthouse, is a must on your list...
Santa Barbara Independent
Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire
When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
kvta.com
U-S Coast Guard Assets Based In Ventura County Rescue Sailors Near Santa Cruz Island
(Photos of the rescue courtesy of USCG) The United States Coast Guard used their assets based in Ventura County to rescue two stranded sailors off Santa Cruz Island after their boat had run aground on Thanksgiving Day. The rescue began with a distress signal late Thursday morning. It was tracked...
California attorney of driver charged in wrong-way crash that injured 25 recruits says client asleep at wheel
The attorney of a man accused of intentionally striking LA County recruit officers says her client was asleep at the wheel and the crash was unintentional.
Firefighters battle wind-driven brush fire in Sandstone Peak
Ventura County Fire Department firefighters managed to make quick work of a brush fire that broke out near Malibu on Thursday. A 1-2 acre fire was propelled by gusty wind conditions in heavy brush at Yerba Buena Road, near Bettermotor Way.No structures were threatened by the brush fire, which was mostly knocked down by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
kvta.com
Guilty Verdicts In Deadly Shooting At Ventura Parking Structure
A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts Monday in connection with a shooting at the Ventura Parking structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded. They convicted Raymond Bolanos of Oxnard (photo) of murder and attempted...
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
NBC Bay Area
Driver Says Crash That Hurt 25 LA Law Enforcement Recruits Was Not Intentional
The driver behind the wheel of a SUV that struck a group of sheriff's department recruits on a training run in Whittier says the crash was not intentional. Nicholas Gutierrez said in an exclusive interview with NBCLA that the crash that injured 25 recruits was not deliberate and that he fell asleep at the wheel.
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
Body Found on Bus Stop Bench, Death Investigation Underway
Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered on a bench at a bus stop in the city of Santa Clarita prompting a Sheriff’s department death investigation. Sheriff’s deputies were at the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue at the Newhall Metrolink Station on Monday, Nov. 21, just after 8:00 a.m., investigating the death of an individual found laying on a bus stop bench.
Woman Shot While in Vehicle in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot while in a vehicle and taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition Sunday night. The shooting, reported at 9:37 p.m., Nov. 20, occurred in the area of Mission and 1st Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Los Angeles County health officials looking to identify hospitalized man
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for the public’s help to identify a hospitalized man. The unidentified man has been in the hospital for three days and is apparently unable to identify himself. Officials at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center say the man is believed to be about 60 […]
Comments / 0