Solving the Problem of Childhood Bullying in Our Schools
Childhood bullying is a problem that many experience growing up. Fortunately, a lot more attention is now drawn to the problem of bullying, which has led to school administrators starting various anti-bullying campaigns. These campaigns have included placing posters around elementary and middle schools that prohibit bullying and educating teachers on how to address this behavior when they observe it.
Diversity and Multicultural Respect in Higher Education
Associate Professor, Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business. Multicultural diversity maximizes the value of the teaching and learning experience for all stakeholders in the higher education process. Higher education professionals and administrators therefore have a duty to promote and protect diversity in these environments, in order to be good stewards of the institutions they serve.
Congratulations, 2022 Student Lightning Talk Winners!
During September 2022, the Office of Graduate Studies and Research challenged the University’s current students and alumni to participate in the 2022 Student Lightning Talk Competition as part of its annual “Research for the Public Good” conference. Research for the Public Good highlights the work of University faculty and students in a variety of live and on-demand formats.
Professional Development Resources Available at Our Library
Associate Director of Academic Engagement, Richard G. Trefry Library. The University’s Career Services offer a wide range of complimentary, personalized services to help you in your professional development. But did you know that the University’s Trefry Library has resources that can aid you, too? Whether you’re a current student or an alum, you can find a wealth of professional development resources in your library.
The Teacher Shortage Extends Across the United States
American Education Week, which focuses on honoring everyone in the public school community, is November 13 to November 19, 2022. It is a good opportunity to reflect on the importance of teachers and current industry problems, such as the current teacher shortage. Why Is There a Teacher Shortage Across the...
How to Navigate a Career Change in Online Education
Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Associate Dean (interim), School of Arts, Humanities and Education. Is it time for you to change jobs or start a new career? In this episode, Dr. Bethanie Hansen shares tips to help with the transition. Learn why it’s important to craft a strong narrative about your career, build a strong network and be prepared to negotiate.
Mark Your Calendar: Virtual Organization Fair on Nov. 9
Have you been looking for an opportunity to get involved outside of the online classroom, but you aren’t sure where to start? We understand that online learning makes collaboration with your peers and faculty challenging. But our student clubs and organizations provide an outlet for people with similar interests to network, collaborate and converse outside of the online classroom.
