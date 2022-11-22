NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

Related
Forde-Yard Dash: Away With Conference Championship Games
As the Playoff quickly approaches, four teams are leading the pack, but upcoming conference championship games could upend the rankings.
No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to go in the second quarter, but Ohio State extended its lead on an 11-0 run keyed by five points from Madison Greene. The Buckeyes held a 59-37 lead at halftime and stretched it to as large as 39 with less than three minutes remaining.
Kario Oquendo, Georgia too strong for East Tennessee State
Kario Oquendo scored 16 points to help Georgia pull away in the second half for a 62-47 victory over visiting
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3 UConn rallies past No. 9 Iowa to win Phil Knight
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa 86-79 Sunday in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards (20 points, 13 rebounds) and three other Huskies...
Pima dominates Morenci to win 2A high school football championship
Top-ranked Pima defeated No. 2 Morenci, 50-19 in the Arizona 2A football championiship, in a game played in Safford Saturday night. Pima finished its regular season 9-1, with its only loss coming to 3A Thatcher, which played in that conference's title game, losing to Eastmark on Saturday. ...
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons
David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. The winningest head coach in program history, Shaw announced his decision following Saturday night's 35-26 loss to BYU. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me -- it's time," Shaw said in a news release. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude...
Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been offered the head-coaching position at Colorado, Fox Sports reported on Saturday. Sanders, 55, is currently in his third season as the head coach at Jackson State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers have followed up 4-3 and 11-2 seasons with an 11-0 record in 2022. The Buffaloes are singing a vastly different tune after posting a 1-10 record...
Bears' Justin Fields inactive, Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the host New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bears (3-8) initially named Nathan Peterman as their starting quarterback versus the Jets (6-4) after Trevor Siemian -- who was expected to get the nod -- sustained an oblique injury during pre-game warmups. The team, however, called an audible and Siemian trotted out to start the game. ...
Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is game-time decision vs. Jets
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as questionable on the team's Friday injury report due to his shoulder injury and coach Matt Eberflus labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday's road game against the New York Jets. Fields is dealing with a left shoulder injury. On Wednesday, Fields said the shoulder is separated. "I think we're going to let it go up to the game," Eberflus said. "We'll see...
NFL: Houston Texas Training Camp
Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) throws a pass during training camp at the Texans practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
