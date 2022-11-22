NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Associated Press

No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to go in the second quarter, but Ohio State extended its lead on an 11-0 run keyed by five points from Madison Greene. The Buckeyes held a 59-37 lead at halftime and stretched it to as large as 39 with less than three minutes remaining.
The Newport Plain Talk

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons

David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. The winningest head coach in program history, Shaw announced his decision following Saturday night's 35-26 loss to BYU. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me -- it's time," Shaw said in a news release. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude...
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been offered the head-coaching position at Colorado, Fox Sports reported on Saturday. Sanders, 55, is currently in his third season as the head coach at Jackson State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers have followed up 4-3 and 11-2 seasons with an 11-0 record in 2022. The Buffaloes are singing a vastly different tune after posting a 1-10 record...
The Newport Plain Talk

Bears' Justin Fields inactive, Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the host New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bears (3-8) initially named Nathan Peterman as their starting quarterback versus the Jets (6-4) after Trevor Siemian -- who was expected to get the nod -- sustained an oblique injury during pre-game warmups. The team, however, called an audible and Siemian trotted out to start the game. ...
The Newport Plain Talk

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is game-time decision vs. Jets

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as questionable on the team's Friday injury report due to his shoulder injury and coach Matt Eberflus labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday's road game against the New York Jets. Fields is dealing with a left shoulder injury. On Wednesday, Fields said the shoulder is separated. "I think we're going to let it go up to the game," Eberflus said. "We'll see...
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

