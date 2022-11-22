NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

Related
Recruits React: LSU Commits Remain Upbeat About The Future
2024 LSU pledges hit social media to give their thoughts on the upset loss to Texas A&M.
Forde-Yard Dash: Away With Conference Championship Games
As the Playoff quickly approaches, four teams are leading the pack, but upcoming conference championship games could upend the rankings.
Kario Oquendo, Georgia too strong for East Tennessee State
Kario Oquendo scored 16 points to help Georgia pull away in the second half for a 62-47 victory over visiting
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons
David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. The winningest head coach in program history, Shaw announced his decision following Saturday night's 35-26 loss to BYU. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me -- it's time," Shaw said in a news release. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude...
No. 3 UConn rallies past No. 9 Iowa to win Phil Knight
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa 86-79 Sunday in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards (20 points, 13 rebounds) and three other Huskies...
Pima dominates Morenci to win 2A high school football championship
Top-ranked Pima defeated No. 2 Morenci, 50-19 in the Arizona 2A football championiship, in a game played in Safford Saturday night. Pima finished its regular season 9-1, with its only loss coming to 3A Thatcher, which played in that conference's title game, losing to Eastmark on Saturday. ...
Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been offered the head-coaching position at Colorado, Fox Sports reported on Saturday. Sanders, 55, is currently in his third season as the head coach at Jackson State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers have followed up 4-3 and 11-2 seasons with an 11-0 record in 2022. The Buffaloes are singing a vastly different tune after posting a 1-10 record...
Shreveport Times Non-Football Athlete of the Week 13 ballot features 12 area athletes
Voting is now open online for the Shreveport Times High School Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. It includes student-athletes in Northwest Louisiana high school sports other than football from 12 northwest Louisiana schools. Fans of those students, their schools or their particular sport can vote...
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0