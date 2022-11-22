Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Related
Big Blue View
Odell Beckham rumors: Will he choose the Giants, Cowboys ... or Buffalo Bills?
We have reached Thanksgiving. Not only are the New York Giants facing the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but that also means the ‘who will he sign with?’ drama surrounding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. should soon come to an end. We have known for a while that...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 12: Stats and analytics from the Giants’ 28-20 loss
The New York Giants slipped to 7-4 on the season Thursday after falling to the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 in a tough Thanksgiving road game. This was a game the Giants were always expected to lose, and were 10-point underdogs by the time the game kicked off. They were ultimately able to cover the spread and make it a one-score loss, but it was still managed to be a disappointing loss.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The 7-3 New York Giants will look to rebound from Sunday’s disappointing 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day when the face the Dallas Cowboys, who are also 7-3, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast by FOX. The Giants lost to the Cowboys in...
Big Blue View
Giants-Cowboys: 5 plays that led to New York’s loss
The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving by a score of 28-20. The injury-riddled Giants’ defense made a key stop on fourth-and-1 and also intercepted quarterback Dak Prescott twice in the first half. Despite the early success, the Giants were only able to lead Dallas by six heading into halftime.
Big Blue View
Giants-Cowboys ‘things I think’: Giants have strayed from their winning path
Before Thursday’s New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game I laid out what I thought was the Giants’ narrow path to an upset of the heavily-favored Cowboys. How can the Giants pull an upset of the Cowboys on Thursday?. They have to play the game on their terms. They have...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/23: Jones free agent market, Gates on first start, more headlines
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) have been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that “everybody else is going to come right up to the last second.”. That list of “last-second”...
Big Blue View
Cowboys 28, Giants 20: Giants can’t keep up with Dallas, fall to 7-4 overall
The under-manned New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, 28-20. The loss was the third in four games for the Giants. The Cowboys are 8-3. The Giants led 13-7 at the half, but Dallas scored touchdowns on three consecutive second-half possessions to pull away. “We let the...
Big Blue View
What can we learn from NY Giants’ PFF grades, snap counts vs. Dallas Cowboys?
Let’s take a look at Thursday’s Pro Football Focus grade and official snap counts for the New York Giants vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here is an interesting development. Nick Gates, making his first start of the season at center in place of the injured Jon Feliciano, graded far better than Feliciano did in any of the Giants’ first 10 games.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 12: Live updates
4:30 p.m. ET. That is what time the New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Do your duty as a Giants fan and make sure that your Thanksgiving Day dinner does not interfere with watching the game. Also, keep it right here for updates throughout the game and...
Big Blue View
Redemption vs. Cowboys will have to wait for Giants’ RT Evan Neal
New York Giants rookie right tackle Evan Neal had the worst game of his life in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. He surrendered three sacks to DeMarcus Lawrence and allowed five total pressures as the Cowboys beat the Giants, 23-16. Neal would love the opportunity to test himself on...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/24: Offensive line, Thibodeaux, Barkley, Jones, more headlines
With question marks about the availability of several of their offensive lineman for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants are re-signing Devery Hamilton to the 53-man roster. With injuries in the secondary, the Giants are also signing rookie safety Trenton Thompson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Big Blue View
Building a championship Giants roster: How do the Giants do that at cornerback?
Cornerback may be the most important position on defense in today’s NFL. It is certainly important in Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s schemes, which extensively utilize man coverage and often leave cornerbacks on an island to cover the superb wide receivers that the game is blessed with today. It’s difficult to imagine winning a Super Bowl without cornerbacks who can provide tight coverage of great receivers and force turnovers.
Big Blue View
NFC playoff picture: Giants still in playoffs, but their odds are shrinking
The New York Giants are still a playoff team, but their margin for error is definitely shrinking after three losses in four games. After Thursday’s 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the 7-4 Giants sit as the No. 6 seed in the seven-team NFC playoff field. Before they lost games to the Detroit Lions and Cowboys in a four-day stretch, most playoff prognostications showed the Giants with a playoff chance somewhere in the 75-90 percent range.
Big Blue View
How to watch Thanksgiving Day games: Bills at Lions and Patriots at Vikings
The main event on Thanksgiving comes when the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys, but there will be plenty more football to gobble up with your turkey. The Buffalo Bills visit the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m., and the New England Patriots take on the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m.
Big Blue View
Giants’ coach Brian Daboll: ‘The whole season obviously is in front of you right now’
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll spoke Thursday night about the “ebbs and flows” of an NFL season. The Giants raced out to a shocking 6-1 start. They have come back to earth by losing three of their last four, including back-to-back games to the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys in a four-day span.
Big Blue View
What’s the secret to Darius Slayton’s re-emergence at wide receiver?
The New York Giants have had a persistent a problem on their offense. While their running game has carried the team, they’ve had one of the worst passing attacks in the NFL. Part of the problem has been a system that just doesn’t want to throw the ball often or far downfield. But also, the Giants have struggled to find consistent answers in their receiving corps. Their top receivers have spent most of the season injured and their depth receivers are, well, depth receivers.
Big Blue View
Giants add OL Devery Hamilton to 53-man roster
With question marks about the availability of several of their offensive lineman for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants are re-signing Devery Hamilton to the 53-man roster. The news was first reported by Dan Duggan of The Athletic and subsequently confirmed by Big Blue view.
Big Blue View
The Turf, the Parks and Other Things
So there's a study from Biocore LLC that tracks injury rates for the different turf types, perhaps brands. The NFLPA got a hold of at least one nugget from that study and it took all of a day or two for the NFL to fire back with one piece of info that countered the union's claims.
Big Blue View
Top 5 games in the history of the Giants-Eagles rivalry
There is perhaps no rivalry in sports more equally balanced than that between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams have played in the same division every year since the Eagles joined the NFL in 1933, and their head-to-head record is still nearly even. The Eagles lead the series 90-88-2.
Comments / 0