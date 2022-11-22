ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Big Blue View

Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 12: Stats and analytics from the Giants’ 28-20 loss

The New York Giants slipped to 7-4 on the season Thursday after falling to the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 in a tough Thanksgiving road game. This was a game the Giants were always expected to lose, and were 10-point underdogs by the time the game kicked off. They were ultimately able to cover the spread and make it a one-score loss, but it was still managed to be a disappointing loss.
DALLAS, TX
Big Blue View

Giants-Cowboys: 5 plays that led to New York’s loss

The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving by a score of 28-20. The injury-riddled Giants’ defense made a key stop on fourth-and-1 and also intercepted quarterback Dak Prescott twice in the first half. Despite the early success, the Giants were only able to lead Dallas by six heading into halftime.
DALLAS, TX
Big Blue View

What can we learn from NY Giants’ PFF grades, snap counts vs. Dallas Cowboys?

Let’s take a look at Thursday’s Pro Football Focus grade and official snap counts for the New York Giants vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here is an interesting development. Nick Gates, making his first start of the season at center in place of the injured Jon Feliciano, graded far better than Feliciano did in any of the Giants’ first 10 games.
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 12: Live updates

4:30 p.m. ET. That is what time the New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Do your duty as a Giants fan and make sure that your Thanksgiving Day dinner does not interfere with watching the game. Also, keep it right here for updates throughout the game and...
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

Redemption vs. Cowboys will have to wait for Giants’ RT Evan Neal

New York Giants rookie right tackle Evan Neal had the worst game of his life in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. He surrendered three sacks to DeMarcus Lawrence and allowed five total pressures as the Cowboys beat the Giants, 23-16. Neal would love the opportunity to test himself on...
TEXAS STATE
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/24: Offensive line, Thibodeaux, Barkley, Jones, more headlines

With question marks about the availability of several of their offensive lineman for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants are re-signing Devery Hamilton to the 53-man roster. With injuries in the secondary, the Giants are also signing rookie safety Trenton Thompson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Big Blue View

Building a championship Giants roster: How do the Giants do that at cornerback?

Cornerback may be the most important position on defense in today’s NFL. It is certainly important in Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s schemes, which extensively utilize man coverage and often leave cornerbacks on an island to cover the superb wide receivers that the game is blessed with today. It’s difficult to imagine winning a Super Bowl without cornerbacks who can provide tight coverage of great receivers and force turnovers.
Big Blue View

NFC playoff picture: Giants still in playoffs, but their odds are shrinking

The New York Giants are still a playoff team, but their margin for error is definitely shrinking after three losses in four games. After Thursday’s 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the 7-4 Giants sit as the No. 6 seed in the seven-team NFC playoff field. Before they lost games to the Detroit Lions and Cowboys in a four-day stretch, most playoff prognostications showed the Giants with a playoff chance somewhere in the 75-90 percent range.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Blue View

What’s the secret to Darius Slayton’s re-emergence at wide receiver?

The New York Giants have had a persistent a problem on their offense. While their running game has carried the team, they’ve had one of the worst passing attacks in the NFL. Part of the problem has been a system that just doesn’t want to throw the ball often or far downfield. But also, the Giants have struggled to find consistent answers in their receiving corps. Their top receivers have spent most of the season injured and their depth receivers are, well, depth receivers.
Big Blue View

Giants add OL Devery Hamilton to 53-man roster

With question marks about the availability of several of their offensive lineman for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants are re-signing Devery Hamilton to the 53-man roster. The news was first reported by Dan Duggan of The Athletic and subsequently confirmed by Big Blue view.
Big Blue View

The Turf, the Parks and Other Things

So there's a study from Biocore LLC that tracks injury rates for the different turf types, perhaps brands. The NFLPA got a hold of at least one nugget from that study and it took all of a day or two for the NFL to fire back with one piece of info that countered the union's claims.
Big Blue View

Top 5 games in the history of the Giants-Eagles rivalry

There is perhaps no rivalry in sports more equally balanced than that between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams have played in the same division every year since the Eagles joined the NFL in 1933, and their head-to-head record is still nearly even. The Eagles lead the series 90-88-2.
WASHINGTON, PA

