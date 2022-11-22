The New York Giants have had a persistent a problem on their offense. While their running game has carried the team, they’ve had one of the worst passing attacks in the NFL. Part of the problem has been a system that just doesn’t want to throw the ball often or far downfield. But also, the Giants have struggled to find consistent answers in their receiving corps. Their top receivers have spent most of the season injured and their depth receivers are, well, depth receivers.

