ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

By Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfjBB_0jK3Gmis00

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to go in the second quarter, but Ohio State extended its lead on an 11-0 run keyed by five points from Madison Greene. The Buckeyes held a 59-37 lead at halftime and stretched it to as large as 39 with less than three minutes remaining.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Greeneville Sun

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons

David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. The winningest head coach in program history, Shaw announced his decision following Saturday night's 35-26 loss to BYU. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me -- it's time," Shaw said in a news release. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude...
STANFORD, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon WBB recap: Ducks grow up with a big win over Spartans

The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team had No. 8 North Carolina on the ropes, but they couldn’t close out the deal. They closed the game this time. Oregon defeated Michigan State 86-78 to grab third place in the PK Invitational in Portland Sunday morning. The Ducks showed why they will be a dangerous team to prepare for once the Pac-12 schedule comes into play. Phillipina Kyei dominated on the inside with a career-high 15 points and 16 rebounds and Endyia Rogers led Oregon with 19 points on 5-of-8 from downtown. The freshman Grace VanSlooten added 12 points and seven boards as Oregon shot nearly...
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

Boston injured in No. 1 Gamecocks' 85-38 win over Hampton

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston missed the second half of No. 1 South Carolina’s game against Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot, but reserves Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins scored 14 points each in an 85-38 win. Kamilla Cardoso added 11 points and 14 rebounds for South Carolina. It was the 6-foot-7 forward’s eighth career double-double. “You take out arguably the best player in the country (Boston) at 6-5 and you put in somebody 6-7,” Hampton coach David Six said. “You need to take a ladder out so you can combat their size.” Staley said Boston was questionable going forward but the team doctor “wasn’t too, too concerned.” The reigning Associated Press Player of the Year will be examined Monday before deciding if she’ll play against No. 20 UCLA on Tuesday night.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) tries to evade a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Nebraska expected to name Matt Rhule next head coach

Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule are ironing out a deal that will make him the Cornhuskers' next coach, ESPN reported Friday. Rhule, who previously coached at Temple and Baylor, was fired in October by the Panthers after a 1-4 start. He had an 11-27 record in two-plus seasons with the team. In an interview with NFL Network earlier on Tuesday, he said he wanted to coach...
LINCOLN, NE
The Greeneville Sun

Bears' Justin Fields inactive, Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the host New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bears (3-8) initially named Nathan Peterman as their starting quarterback versus the Jets (6-4) after Trevor Siemian -- who was expected to get the nod -- sustained an oblique injury during pre-game warmups. The team, however, called an audible and Siemian trotted out to start the game. ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is game-time decision vs. Jets

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as questionable on the team's Friday injury report due to his shoulder injury and coach Matt Eberflus labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday's road game against the New York Jets. Fields is dealing with a left shoulder injury. On Wednesday, Fields said the shoulder is separated. "I think we're going to let it go up to the game," Eberflus said. "We'll see...
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

Texans coach confirms QB Kyle Allen to start vs. Dolphins

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen will start Sunday's game against the host Miami Dolphins, coach Lovie Smith announced Friday. Allen is receiving the nod in favor of Davis Mills, who has struggled for the Texans (1-8-1). Mills, in fact, threw two interceptions -- including a pick-six on the opening drive -- in Houston's 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday. "Kyle Allen will start this week," Smith said. "Reasons...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston in walking boot after fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley doesn’t think she’ll be without reigning Associated Press Player of the Year Aliyah Boston for too long, if at all. Boston will be examined Monday after leaving the top-ranked Gamecocks’ 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said Boston was “questionable” going forward but added that the “team doctor wasn’t too, too concerned.” “We’re going to be on the safe side,” Staley said.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

385
Followers
3K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy