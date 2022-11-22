NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston missed the second half of No. 1 South Carolina’s game against Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot, but reserves Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins scored 14 points each in an 85-38 win. Kamilla Cardoso added 11 points and 14 rebounds for South Carolina. It was the 6-foot-7 forward’s eighth career double-double. “You take out arguably the best player in the country (Boston) at 6-5 and you put in somebody 6-7,” Hampton coach David Six said. “You need to take a ladder out so you can combat their size.” Staley said Boston was questionable going forward but the team doctor “wasn’t too, too concerned.” The reigning Associated Press Player of the Year will be examined Monday before deciding if she’ll play against No. 20 UCLA on Tuesday night.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO