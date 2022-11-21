Read full article on original website
The benefits of trees
Rep. Jared Solomon last week presented $25,000 in state funding to the Tree Authority LLC. The check presentation took place at Tarken Rec Center, Frontenac and Levick streets. After the presentation, the Tree Authority, Solomon’s office and the WeLoveU Foundation cleaned up the area and tended recently planted trees on...
St. Hubert students walk “for the cure”
St. Hubert High School students last week participated in the school’s “Passionately Pink Breast Cancer Walk.” Each girl wore a student-designed pink T-shirt with the words “For the cure” and carried an “I walk for” pink sign with the name of a loved one for whom they were walking or whose memory was being honored.
St. Dominic students have Phillies fever
St. Dominic School, 8510 Frankford Ave. in Holmesburg, held a Phillies parade and pep rally on Thursday afternoon. Students and staff walked down Frankford Avenue to the back of the school lot, where students were seated to form the word PHILLIES. The event also featured the Star-Spangled Banner, a “Let’s...
The homecoming of a lifetime: Returning to Little Flower as president
Homecoming season is upon us and students across our region are celebrating school pride alongside alumni and family. The Little Flower community is no exception, and for me, this fall marks the homecoming of a lifetime. I have worn just about every Little Flower hat: student, alumna, parent of three graduates and one current student, friend and devotee. Now, my life’s path has led me to the role of president of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls. Those of us who are close to the school treasure it and lovingly refer to it as “LF.”
Barbera, Fox Chase kicking cancer to the curb
Car dealer Gary Barbera last week presented a check for $10,000 to Fox Chase Cancer Center. Gary Barbera’s on the Boulevard, a family owned and operated Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram car dealership at 7810 Roosevelt Blvd., provides support for Fox Chase through its “Help Kick Cancer to the Curb” campaign (GaryBarberaCares.org).
