Homecoming season is upon us and students across our region are celebrating school pride alongside alumni and family. The Little Flower community is no exception, and for me, this fall marks the homecoming of a lifetime. I have worn just about every Little Flower hat: student, alumna, parent of three graduates and one current student, friend and devotee. Now, my life’s path has led me to the role of president of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls. Those of us who are close to the school treasure it and lovingly refer to it as “LF.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO