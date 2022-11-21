ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star 93.9

Comments / 0

Related
Star 93.9

Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing

A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Star 93.9

TikTok Star Facing Charges After Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon for Viral Video

A viral stunt might land TikTok star Katie Sigmond in jail. The 19-year-old is under fire after posting a video of her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon. According to a statement posted on the Grand Canyon National Park's official Facebook page, charges are currently pending against the TikTok influencer, who has 6.9 million followers on the platform.
Star 93.9

‘Rude’ Friend Responds to Group Chat but Not Personal Text

Venting on an online forum, a person shared they felt slighted after their "rude" friend responded to a group chat they were both in but not their personal text thread between each other. On Mumsnet, the individual admitted they felt a little salty after their friend ignored their personal text...
Star 93.9

Mariah Carey & More Celebrities React to the Supposed End Times of Twitter

Celebrities are reacting to the supposed end times of Twitter as #RIPTwitter trends amid reports that the social media platform is on its deathbed. And of course, they're all tweeting about it. Following reports that Twitter could collapse at any given moment Thursday (Nov. 18) due to the company having...
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy