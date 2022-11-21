ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch

Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman

D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
netflixjunkie.com

Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”

If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
Vibe

50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear to be back on speaking terms

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear to be talking again as they were spotted chatting at their son Saint’s flag football game held at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. Pictures obtained by TMZ show the former couple talking on the sidelines, just weeks after Page Six revealed the pair were only communicating through their assistants.
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
In Style

Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West So He'd Leave Kim Kardashian Alone

It seemed to last an eternity, but Julia Fox and Kanye West only actually dated for two months. All the while, there were headlines about Hermès parties, denim outfits, and so many eyeliner looks. But, in a new clip posted to TikTok, Fox said that a major reason that she stayed with West as long as she did was to give Kim Kardashian a chance to take a breath.
msn.com

Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Heat’ From Parents At Kids’ Sporting Events After Kanye’s Argument With Parent (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian ‘feels helpless because she does not have any control’ over Kanye West, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. Kim Kardashian, 42, was left speechless at a recent soccer match for her son Saint West, 6 — and rightfully so. On Oct. 30, after recently being dropped by Adidas and other brands over Antisemitic remarks that he made on social media, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, was spotted by photographers getting into a heated argument with one of the other parents Saint’s soccer match. Although the details of their spat are unknown, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has been “getting heat” from other parents over her hot-headed ex-husband.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Warned By Lawyer He Could Lose His Kids Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments have already had a devastating impact on his career, but the consequences may hurt his family life as well. The controversial Chicago rap mogul, who is currently entangled in a bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, claimed on Tuesday (November 1) that his former lawyer warned him his inflammatory remarks could cost him custody of their four children.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West's 'Shalom' Tweet Gets Response From Israel

Kanye West‘s Hebrew greeting he used to announce his return to Twitter has gotten a response from the country of Israel. Ye tweeted out “Shalom” when Elon Musk restored his Twitter account on Sunday (November 20) following his suspension from numerous social media sites in October related to anti-Semitic hate speech.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West has acquired his new target: Random mother at his son’s soccer game

The terror of Kanye West doesn’t seem to stop lately. It seems the rapper has something negative to say about almost everyone at this point. Now, West has found a new target to cause problems with, and it’s the most dad move ever. Kanye West is mad at a mother during his son’s soccer game.
