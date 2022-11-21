Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Ignores Kanye West As He Engages In Screaming Match At Son's Soccer Game
Nothing Kanye West does can shock Kim Kardashian at this point. On Saturday, October 29, the disgraced rapper could be seen yelling at another parent while attending their 6-year-old son Saint's soccer game as The Kardashians star completely ignored West amid his public meltdown. Article continues below advertisement. In the...
How Much is Kanye West Worth After Losing Most of His Fortune?
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. After being flagged on Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic comments, companies who partnered with the rapper are dropping him en masse. Read More: 10 Richest...
Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch
Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman
D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
Kim Kardashian had to buy one of Kanye West's old jackets online to give it to their daughter North West
North West wore one of her father Kanye West's jackets in Paris, and her mother Kim Kardashian revealed she had to purchase it.
Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”
If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye To 'Distract' Him & She Was 'Out' After His Kardashian Tweets
Kim Kardashian has one person to thank for the month of peace she had at the beginning of the year when Kanye West, for once, wasn't bothering her and blowing up on social media, and apparently, it's Julia Fox. Julia Fox turned to TikTok to address all the haters calling...
50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear to be back on speaking terms
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear to be talking again as they were spotted chatting at their son Saint’s flag football game held at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. Pictures obtained by TMZ show the former couple talking on the sidelines, just weeks after Page Six revealed the pair were only communicating through their assistants.
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West
Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West So He'd Leave Kim Kardashian Alone
It seemed to last an eternity, but Julia Fox and Kanye West only actually dated for two months. All the while, there were headlines about Hermès parties, denim outfits, and so many eyeliner looks. But, in a new clip posted to TikTok, Fox said that a major reason that she stayed with West as long as she did was to give Kim Kardashian a chance to take a breath.
Kanye West fired a staffer who suggested playing Drake's music and another for wearing a yellow sweater, report says: 'honestly an HR nightmare'
Rolling Stone interviewed staffers at Yeezy, Adidas, and Gap who worked with Kanye West. Staffers reported working 12-15 hour workdays in a chaotic, ever-changing work environment. "How he is on social media is exactly how he's like with employees," one staffer said. The recently disgraced rapper, Ye — also known...
Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Heat’ From Parents At Kids’ Sporting Events After Kanye’s Argument With Parent (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian ‘feels helpless because she does not have any control’ over Kanye West, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. Kim Kardashian, 42, was left speechless at a recent soccer match for her son Saint West, 6 — and rightfully so. On Oct. 30, after recently being dropped by Adidas and other brands over Antisemitic remarks that he made on social media, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, was spotted by photographers getting into a heated argument with one of the other parents Saint’s soccer match. Although the details of their spat are unknown, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has been “getting heat” from other parents over her hot-headed ex-husband.
Kanye West Warned By Lawyer He Could Lose His Kids Over Anti-Semitic Comments
Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments have already had a devastating impact on his career, but the consequences may hurt his family life as well. The controversial Chicago rap mogul, who is currently entangled in a bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, claimed on Tuesday (November 1) that his former lawyer warned him his inflammatory remarks could cost him custody of their four children.
Kanye West’s Donda Academy is still operating at secret location after his old ranch campus was abandoned amid scandal
KANYE West's school is still operating at a secret location with security and dwindling numbers amid his antisemitism scandal - while his old ranch campus has been abandoned. Ye announced last month that Donda Academy would temporarily close for the remainder of the year, amid outrage over his comments about the Jewish community.
Kanye West's 'Shalom' Tweet Gets Response From Israel
Kanye West‘s Hebrew greeting he used to announce his return to Twitter has gotten a response from the country of Israel. Ye tweeted out “Shalom” when Elon Musk restored his Twitter account on Sunday (November 20) following his suspension from numerous social media sites in October related to anti-Semitic hate speech.
Kanye West has acquired his new target: Random mother at his son’s soccer game
The terror of Kanye West doesn’t seem to stop lately. It seems the rapper has something negative to say about almost everyone at this point. Now, West has found a new target to cause problems with, and it’s the most dad move ever. Kanye West is mad at a mother during his son’s soccer game.
