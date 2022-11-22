Read full article on original website
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake not the only one reported in West Texas
The third strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.
Scientists warned West Texas’ earthquakes would get stronger. What happens next?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While it’s nothing new for West Texas, last week’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the state, charting as the third most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Texas. It brings with it new worries that, until recently, were just theories. “We’re no longer talking about those...
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. on November 24, 2022, in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110. The investigation found that 61-year-old Zoila Aguirre Valles of Midland, Texas was at the stop sign facing north on CR 1110 . A Midland woman identified as Sylvia Pulido Clavel, 43, was traveling east on FM 307 in the left lane.
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
Texas P&W looking to bolster drone fleet
Just this month, the Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue Drone Program has helped locate two missing people and track down a violent crime suspect.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
43-Year-Old Pulido Clavel Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110 around 8:34 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2022.
Abbott says, "Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather and severe storms"
"Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather & severe storms expected across our state this week... Thank you to emergency response personnel keeping Texans safe over Thanksgiving." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
8 underrated towns in Texas worth visiting
Texas is full of surprises, including small towns you don't hear about often. But visiting these charming spots may become a new obsession.
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of winter weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready state emergency response resources in anticipation of potential winter weather threats, severe storms, and flash flooding expected across Texas tomorrow through late Friday night. The National Weather Service has indicated winter...
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in Midland County after a crash occurred on November 24. It involved two vehicles and happened on FM 307 at CR 1110 at 8:34 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-150 was at the stop sign facing...
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
$391 Will Hit the Bank of Texans This November and December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer was already approved and an amount of $391 will hit the bank of Texans this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Each Texan Will Receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week the approval...
Fix West Texas offering mobile dog shelters for winter months
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Temperatures are dropping and dogs like humans get cold too. “We want to give animals a warm place at night especially so they don’t freeze to death,” said Executive Director of Fix West Texas Karen Patterson. Fix West Texas offers a solution for people...
Pandemic Food Benefits Now Available To Nearly 3.5 Million Texans
Even though it is hard to believe, COVID-19 relief efforts are still ongoing in the state of Texas. It also seems like it's been longer than it has, but many are still recovering from effects of the disease on their livelihood. Thankfully, multiple benefits are available, and this one helps families in Texas.
