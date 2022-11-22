ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos County, TX

Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. on November 24, 2022, in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110. The investigation found that 61-year-old Zoila Aguirre Valles of Midland, Texas was at the stop sign facing north on CR 1110 . A Midland woman identified as Sylvia Pulido Clavel, 43, was traveling east on FM 307 in the left lane.
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of winter weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready state emergency response resources in anticipation of potential winter weather threats, severe storms, and flash flooding expected across Texas tomorrow through late Friday night. The National Weather Service has indicated winter...
One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in Midland County after a crash occurred on November 24. It involved two vehicles and happened on FM 307 at CR 1110 at 8:34 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-150 was at the stop sign facing...
Fix West Texas offering mobile dog shelters for winter months

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Temperatures are dropping and dogs like humans get cold too. “We want to give animals a warm place at night especially so they don’t freeze to death,” said Executive Director of Fix West Texas Karen Patterson. Fix West Texas offers a solution for people...
Pandemic Food Benefits Now Available To Nearly 3.5 Million Texans

Even though it is hard to believe, COVID-19 relief efforts are still ongoing in the state of Texas. It also seems like it's been longer than it has, but many are still recovering from effects of the disease on their livelihood. Thankfully, multiple benefits are available, and this one helps families in Texas.
