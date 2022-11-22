NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

Related
Forde-Yard Dash: Away With Conference Championship Games
As the Playoff quickly approaches, four teams are leading the pack, but upcoming conference championship games could upend the rankings.
Recruits React: LSU Commits Remain Upbeat About The Future
2024 LSU pledges hit social media to give their thoughts on the upset loss to Texas A&M.
No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to go in the second quarter, but Ohio State extended its lead on an 11-0 run keyed by five points from Madison Greene. The Buckeyes held a 59-37 lead at halftime and stretched it to as large as 39 with less than three minutes remaining.
Kario Oquendo, Georgia too strong for East Tennessee State
Kario Oquendo scored 16 points to help Georgia pull away in the second half for a 62-47 victory over visiting
No. 3 UConn rallies past No. 9 Iowa to win Phil Knight
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa 86-79 Sunday in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards (20 points, 13 rebounds) and three other Huskies...
Pima dominates Morenci to win 2A high school football championship
Top-ranked Pima defeated No. 2 Morenci, 50-19 in the Arizona 2A football championiship, in a game played in Safford Saturday night. Pima finished its regular season 9-1, with its only loss coming to 3A Thatcher, which played in that conference's title game, losing to Eastmark on Saturday. ...
Duke's starting lineup for championship clash
The Duke basketball team, fresh off Friday's 71-64 semifinal win over the unranked Xavier Musketeers at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., battles the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) for the trophy at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC). STREAM: fuboTV (start your free ...
Shreveport Times Non-Football Athlete of the Week 13 ballot features 12 area athletes
Voting is now open online for the Shreveport Times High School Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. It includes student-athletes in Northwest Louisiana high school sports other than football from 12 northwest Louisiana schools. Fans of those students, their schools or their particular sport can vote...
Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job
Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job
