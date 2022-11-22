ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

By Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Nebraska expected to name Matt Rhule next head coach

Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule are ironing out a deal that will make him the Cornhuskers' next coach, ESPN reported Friday. Rhule, who previously coached at Temple and Baylor, was fired in October by the Panthers after a 1-4 start. He had an 11-27 record in two-plus seasons with the team. In an interview with NFL Network earlier on Tuesday, he said he wanted to coach...
Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been offered the head-coaching position at Colorado, Fox Sports reported on Saturday. Sanders, 55, is currently in his third season as the head coach at Jackson State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers have followed up 4-3 and 11-2 seasons with an 11-0 record in 2022. The Buffaloes are singing a vastly different tune after posting a 1-10 record...
Oregon WBB recap: Ducks grow up with a big win over Spartans

The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team had No. 8 North Carolina on the ropes, but they couldn’t close out the deal. They closed the game this time. Oregon defeated Michigan State 86-78 to grab third place in the PK Invitational in Portland Sunday morning. The Ducks showed why they will be a dangerous team to prepare for once the Pac-12 schedule comes into play. Phillipina Kyei dominated on the inside with a career-high 15 points and 16 rebounds and Endyia Rogers led Oregon with 19 points on 5-of-8 from downtown. The freshman Grace VanSlooten added 12 points and seven boards as Oregon shot nearly...
The Associated Press

No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to go in the second quarter, but Ohio State extended its lead on an 11-0 run keyed by five points from Madison Greene. The Buckeyes held a 59-37 lead at halftime and stretched it to as large as 39 with less than three minutes remaining.
Duke's starting lineup for championship clash

The Duke basketball team, fresh off Friday's 71-64 semifinal win over the unranked Xavier Musketeers at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., battles the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) for the trophy at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC). STREAM: fuboTV (start your free ...
The Associated Press

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston in walking boot after fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley doesn’t think she’ll be without reigning Associated Press Player of the Year Aliyah Boston for too long, if at all. Boston will be examined Monday after leaving the top-ranked Gamecocks’ 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said Boston was “questionable” going forward but added that the “team doctor wasn’t too, too concerned.” “We’re going to be on the safe side,” Staley said.
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

