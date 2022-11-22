NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

Related
Michigan State football stock watch: 2-sport player on the rise, head coach falling
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Free Press sports writer Chris Solari breaks down the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 35-16 loss Saturday at No. 10 Penn State. Three up ...
No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to go in the second quarter, but Ohio State extended its lead on an 11-0 run keyed by five points from Madison Greene. The Buckeyes held a 59-37 lead at halftime and stretched it to as large as 39 with less than three minutes remaining.
Kario Oquendo, Georgia too strong for East Tennessee State
Kario Oquendo scored 16 points to help Georgia pull away in the second half for a 62-47 victory over visiting
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons
David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. The winningest head coach in program history, Shaw announced his decision following Saturday night's 35-26 loss to BYU. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me -- it's time," Shaw said in a news release. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude...
Skunk Runs Amok at Bucs-Browns Game in Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium
Fans couldn’t believe their eyes (and likely noses) that a wild animal was running around the grandstands.
Oregon WBB recap: Ducks grow up with a big win over Spartans
The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team had No. 8 North Carolina on the ropes, but they couldn’t close out the deal. They closed the game this time. Oregon defeated Michigan State 86-78 to grab third place in the PK Invitational in Portland Sunday morning. The Ducks showed why they will be a dangerous team to prepare for once the Pac-12 schedule comes into play. Phillipina Kyei dominated on the inside with a career-high 15 points and 16 rebounds and Endyia Rogers led Oregon with 19 points on 5-of-8 from downtown. The freshman Grace VanSlooten added 12 points and seven boards as Oregon shot nearly...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Bears' Justin Fields inactive, Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the host New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bears (3-8) initially named Nathan Peterman as their starting quarterback versus the Jets (6-4) after Trevor Siemian -- who was expected to get the nod -- sustained an oblique injury during pre-game warmups. The team, however, called an audible and Siemian trotted out to start the game. ...
Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is game-time decision vs. Jets
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as questionable on the team's Friday injury report due to his shoulder injury and coach Matt Eberflus labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday's road game against the New York Jets. Fields is dealing with a left shoulder injury. On Wednesday, Fields said the shoulder is separated. "I think we're going to let it go up to the game," Eberflus said. "We'll see...
NFL: Houston Texas Training Camp
Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) throws a pass during training camp at the Texans practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Texans coach confirms QB Kyle Allen to start vs. Dolphins
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen will start Sunday's game against the host Miami Dolphins, coach Lovie Smith announced Friday. Allen is receiving the nod in favor of Davis Mills, who has struggled for the Texans (1-8-1). Mills, in fact, threw two interceptions -- including a pick-six on the opening drive -- in Houston's 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday. "Kyle Allen will start this week," Smith said. "Reasons...
