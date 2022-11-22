NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team had No. 8 North Carolina on the ropes, but they couldn’t close out the deal. They closed the game this time. Oregon defeated Michigan State 86-78 to grab third place in the PK Invitational in Portland Sunday morning. The Ducks showed why they will be a dangerous team to prepare for once the Pac-12 schedule comes into play. Phillipina Kyei dominated on the inside with a career-high 15 points and 16 rebounds and Endyia Rogers led Oregon with 19 points on 5-of-8 from downtown. The freshman Grace VanSlooten added 12 points and seven boards as Oregon shot nearly...

EUGENE, OR ・ 22 MINUTES AGO