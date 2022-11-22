Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Related
hubison.com
Women's Basketballs Open Tournament Play at FIU
MIAMI, FL - The Howard University women's basketball team will be looking to snap a three-game skid when it takes on Florida International University in the first round of the FIU Thanksgiving Classic on Friday at 12 Noon in the Ocean Bank Center. The other first round match features Drake and the University of Massachusetts. The game will be broadcast on CUSA TV.
testudotimes.com
How to watch No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Coppin State
After a tournament win at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off Classic, No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball comes back to College Park, where it will host Coppin State at the XFINITY Center. Coppin State is coached by Maryland basketball legend Juan Dixon, who led the Terps to their...
Juan Dixon leads Coppin State against No. 23 Maryland
No. 23 Maryland will look to continue its red-hot start under first-year coach Kevin Willard when it hosts Coppin State
thecomeback.com
College basketball world reacts to Georgetown’s new low
It would be fair to say that the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball program has seen better days. It might also be fair to say that literally any day before this one was considered a better day than where Patrick Ewing’s program has landed. Coming off a 6-25 season...
umterps.com
No. 23 Terps Welcome Home Juan Dixon, Host Coppin State On Friday Afternoon
No. 23 Maryland (5-0) vs.Coppin State (3-4) COLLEGE PARK, MD - Coming off an 88-70 decision over Miami to win the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship, the No. 23 Maryland men's basketball team returns home to host Coppin State for the first time since 1989. Thanks to their impressive 5-0 start to the year, the Terps vaulted into both the AP Top 25 at No. 23 and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25. The opening tip is slated for 4 p.m., and the game will be streamed on B1G+. Fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.
Lexington Progress
LHS Tigers Football Season Closes with Loss to Pearl-Cohn
Coming into the third-round playoff game against Pearl-Cohn, Lexington had been riding an eight-game winning streak. Last Friday evening, November 18, 2022, Lexington knew the matchup against the Firebirds would be tough but wanted to meet them head on for a chance to continue the team’s run in the 2022 TSSAA state playoffs. Lexington had their game plan in place and were hoping the team could execute the plan accordingly, to take the win. Unfortunately, Pearl-Cohn had other ideas and snapped the eight-game winning streak for Lexington High School and ended their season, as the Firebirds took down the Tigers on the night at Jim Stowe Field by a final score of 48-24.
Youth Football Team in Ward 7 Seeks $20K for Fla. Trip to National Championship
A youth football team in D.C.'s Ward 7 is seeking $20,000 to participate in the national championship in their division in Kissimmee, Fla. The post Youth Football Team in Ward 7 Seeks $20K for Fla. Trip to National Championship appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2022 Mr. Football Finalists
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Elementary school modeled after HBCUs opens in Jacksonville, Florida. The city of Jacksonville, Florida, opened a new elementary school inspired by historically Black colleges and universities in early October. Right now, the school is open to kindergarteners and first graders, but hope to add more grade levels each year until it reaches fifth grade.
WSMV
Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
wgnsradio.com
VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
Historically Black fraternity alumni provide Thanksgiving food for those in need
A group of men tell us they're part of something dating back more than 110 years. It's all about serving others. Tuesday, they were out keeping that tradition alive.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
popville.com
No More Vision for the Uptown Theatre Literally and Figuratively
Well the Uptown Vision retail space has been vacated at the Uptown Theatre:. As for the movie theater, back in October 2021, there was some premature, apparently, good news. There was talk that Landmark would be taking over the theater, alas, still haven’t heard anything after the initial excitement. Stay tuned.
matadornetwork.com
Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked
Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
tennesseelookout.com
Biden appoints Nashville businessman Bill Freeman to Fulbright Board
President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nashville businessman William H. “Bill” Freeman to the board of the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Awards. Freeman co-founded the Freeman-Webb Co. with the late Jimmy Webb. The company is a private real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. In 2018, the pair bought the Nashville weekly alternative paper The Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and NFocus magazine, creating FW Publishing.
Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote
The Clarksville teen is one of three hopefuls looking to make it to the next stage in her "American Idol" journey.
7 Dive Bars In Nashville Locals Go To Instead Of Broadway's Overrated Tourist Traps
Nashville is home to beautiful parks, fantastic music and iconic dive bars visitors love to check out. Since it is such a popular city, oftentimes, the hidden gems of the town are overlooked in lieu of overrated tourist traps. Sometimes, the best lowkey attractions are the hole-in-the-wall watering holes that...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Maxwell brings generations of fans together in Baltimore
Crowds of people walked towards the doors of The Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Daughters, mothers, fathers and grandparents all smiled while they got their food and found their seats. Multiple generations came together for one reason, to witness Maxwell’s beautiful voice and sensational music. However, first up was Alex...
