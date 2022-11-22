Coming into the third-round playoff game against Pearl-Cohn, Lexington had been riding an eight-game winning streak. Last Friday evening, November 18, 2022, Lexington knew the matchup against the Firebirds would be tough but wanted to meet them head on for a chance to continue the team’s run in the 2022 TSSAA state playoffs. Lexington had their game plan in place and were hoping the team could execute the plan accordingly, to take the win. Unfortunately, Pearl-Cohn had other ideas and snapped the eight-game winning streak for Lexington High School and ended their season, as the Firebirds took down the Tigers on the night at Jim Stowe Field by a final score of 48-24.

LEXINGTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO